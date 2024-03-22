Coherent Announces High-Power Uncooled G10 Pump Laser Modules for Submarine and Terrestrial Applications

PITTSBURGH, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a leading provider of high-performance optical networking solutions, announced today new high-power, uncooled pump laser modules built on the latest G10 series laser diode technology. The new modules are developed for high-reliability submarine applications and both single- and dual-chip terrestrial applications.







The new uncooled pump laser modules are designed for high-power, high-functionality optical amplifiers and amplified ROADM line card applications. In a compact 10-pin form factor, the uncooled pump laser modules deliver market firsts:

Up to 1000 mW of output power for submarine applications.

Up to 2x700 mW with both symmetrical and asymmetric options on the dual-chip platform.

These uncooled modules support the growing trend toward energy-efficient networks to meet sustainability goals. This results in a lower cost of network ownership by reducing overall power consumption and eliminating much of the thermal and power management equipment associated with legacy cooled lasers.

“Coherent released its first uncooled pump laser module in 2004 and its first dual-chip module in 2011 and is the leader in both uncooled and dual-chip technology,” said Dr. Beck Mason, Executive Vice President, Telecommunications. “Our newest G10 pump chips underpin the successful evolution of our high-power uncooled pump laser modules. Together with a broad portfolio of active and passive components, Coherent offers a leading portfolio of solutions for submarine and terrestrial amplifier designers.”

Qualification of the new single- and dual-chip terrestrial modules will complete in mid-2024. Samples are available now, and volume production will commence in late 2024.

