SOPERIOR FERTILIZER PREPARING OBA SUBMISSION

Toronto, ON, Canada, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (the “Company” or “SOP”) (NEX:SOP.H). The Company informs that its existing 10-year Other Business Arrangement (“OBA”) with the School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (“SITLA”) for the Blawn Mountain mineral leases expires on April 1, 2024. SOP is engaged with the regulator and working on its submission for a renewed OBA. SOP’s submission will be supported by the planning and numerous studies undertaken, including environmental and plant location studies, and the financial expenditures incurred by the Company and its proposed JV counterparty in preparation for the start of the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) for the first phase commercial project planned to commence in 2024.



SITLA has Board of Directors meetings scheduled for mid-April and May, 2024. Depending on the duration of the SITLA review process, it is expected that the OBA will be tabled for approval at one of those two meetings. SOP is hopeful that the OBA process will proceed in its favour.

