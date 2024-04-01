Functional Beverages Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the functional beverages market size is predicted to reach $207.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The growth in the functional beverages market is due to increasing awareness of health issues. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest functional beverages market share. Major players in the functional beverages market include PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Red Bull GmbH, Danone, Nestle S.A, Monster Beverage Corporation, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group.

Functional Beverages Market Segments

• By Type: Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Nutraceutical Drinks, Dairy-Based Beverages, Juices, Enhanced Water, Other Types

• By Function: Health And Wellness, Weight Management

• By Distribution Channel: Brick And Mortar, Specialty Foodservice Stores, Online

• By Geography: The global functional beverages market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Functional beverages are non-alcoholic drinks that contain non-traditional ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, dietary fibers, probiotics, and added fruits.

The main types of functional beverages are energy drinks, sports drinks, nutraceutical drinks, dairy-based beverages, juices, enhanced water, and others. Energy drinks are beverages or drinks that contain ingredients marketed to increase energy and mental performance. The functions are health and wellness and weight management, and various types of distribution channels are brick and mortar, and online.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Functional Beverages Market Characteristics

3. Functional Beverages Market Trends And Strategies

4. Functional Beverages Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Functional Beverages Market Size And Growth

……

27. Functional Beverages Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Functional Beverages Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

