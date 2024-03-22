Hepatitis C Testing Market Updates : Projected to Surpass USD 2.3 Billion by 2031

Hepatitis C Testing Market

The hepatitis c testing market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Hepatitis C Testing Market size was estimated at $1.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The global hepatitis C testing market is thoroughly examined across various parameters including Technique, Test, End-user, and Region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of segments and their sub-segments through both tabular and graphical representations. Investors and market players can leverage this breakdown to formulate strategies based on the most lucrative revenue-generating segments and those with the highest growth potential, as outlined in the report.

In terms of technique, the immunoassay segment accounted for over two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021 and is projected to maintain dominance through 2031. Simultaneously, the PCR segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% throughout the forecast period.

Regarding the test type, the antibody test segment captured nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021 and is anticipated to continue dominating through 2031. Conversely, the viral load test segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

In terms of end-users, the hospital and diagnostic laboratory segment contributed to approximately three-fifths of the global hepatitis C testing market revenue in 2021 and is forecasted to maintain its dominance through 2031. Conversely, the blood banks segment is projected to exhibit the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Regarding regional analysis, the North American market accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021 and is expected to continue holding the largest share by 2031. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The report also covers insights from other regions including LAMEA and Europe.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔

BIO-RAD Laboratories Inc.

Cosara Diagnostics Pvt Ltd

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

PerkinElmer

Qiagen N.V.

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trivitron Healthcare

Illumina Inc.

