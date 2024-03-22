Achieving Water Stewardship Through the “What Is Paramo?” Campaign

"What Is Paramo?" Impact Campaign Social Media artwork "What Is Paramo?" Brand Campaign Screenshot from Henoscene App Newly Launched Impact Campaign on Henoscene with AbInBev, Agua Zalva, 100+ and Accelerator

This World Water Day, Henoscene launches a groundbreaking bilingual campaign "What Is Paramo?" with Agua Zalva, Mi Paramo, & renowned influencer Camilo Duque.

By fostering collaboration, creativity, & connection, Henoscene advocates for holistic social & environmental stewardship that transcends boundaries while instilling a sense of responsibility in all.” — Asher Jay, Henoscene's CEO and Founder

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water is a fundamental resource essential for all life on Earth, and sustaining water stewardship is vital for ensuring its availability and quality for current and future generations. In celebration of World Water Day, the collaboration between Henoscene, Agua Zalva, Bavaria, MiParamo, and social media influencer Camilo Duque, brings forth the innovative bilingual (English and Spanish) impact campaign, “What Is Paramo?”. Qué es el Páramo? This groundbreaking campaign aims to accomplish the six key goals essential to holistically attaining a water-positive future.

1. Sustainable Water Use

The “What Is Paramo?” campaign serves as a platform to promote sustainable water use practices by highlighting the critical importance of a critically endangered highland wetland ecosystem in Colombia. Through engaging individuals globally in creative expressions like photography, painting, and AI art, the campaign educates the general public about the valuable ecosystem services provided by this fragile and unique freshwater-rich region, reinforcing the need for efficient and responsible water use practices across agriculture, industry, and households. Additionally the campaign's impact partner, miPáramo, runs projects focused on creating partnerships with local farmers and small landholders living in the buffer zone of this sensitive ecosystem. In exchange for financial support, farmers sign voluntary conservation agreements (VCAs) that commit them to the preservation and restoration of the forest. These VCAs include the data of the property and the owner, and describe the agreed-upon actions and the person responsible for carrying them out, the inputs provided to the project and the valuation of the investment, as well as the contribution made by the owner of the property for the investment (valuation of community labor), the commitment by the community of the setting up (maximum 4 weeks), the timeline for re-evaluation of the VCA (5 years) and the commitment on the part of the project to follow-up on the investment.

2. Watershed Management

An integral aspect of the campaign that miParamo's efforts hone in on entails incorporating watershed management strategies to protect and restore the natural ecosystems of this endangered Andean ecosystem. By emphasizing the interconnectedness of water systems and the ecosystem’s role in regulating water quantity and quality, the campaign encourages collaborative efforts to safeguard this vulnerable environment and maintain its crucial functions in the region’s water cycle. The lives of millions of people in Latin America bank on this resource being protected and handed down as a natural inheritance between generations, securing their water-positive future. "What is Paramo?" will culminate in a short animated film being co-created between diverse content creators, the brand Zalva, miParamo, and the campaign's Maestro Camilo Duque. This short film will teach people about the wonderful species that inhabit this ecosystem that bolster interdependent organic relationships that maintain the regional water cycle synergistically with the Amazon rainforest.

3. Water Infrastructure

Agua Zalva, Bavaria, won the World Beverage Innovation award for the Best CSR/Sustainability initiative with the MiParamo initiative in 2020. Since then the brand has continually underscored the significance of investing in resilient water infrastructure. By raising awareness about water use: i.e. the necessity of sustainable water treatment systems, distribution networks, and wastewater recycling facilities, and empowering local partners to work lock-step with the miParamo mission, the brand and the funds raised by the "What is Paramo?" creative campaign will continue to ensure reliable access to clean water for all inhabitants of the region, aligning with the goal of sustainable water infrastructure development.

4. Water Conservation

Promoting water conservation measures is central to the campaign’s objective of reducing water consumption and minimizing strain on water resources. By advocating for best conservation practices across the different ranges of this ecosystem, miParamo and Zalva go beyond rainwater harvesting, greywater recycling, and water-efficient technologies, and focus on nature's abundance being conserved efficiently as the most effective solution. The "What is Paramo?" campaign encourages participants to evidence water-saving habits within their households while also finding fun ways to support the protection of this Andean high-altitude wetland, through impactful social media storytelling and bulletin board updates on Henoscene. Collaboratively all the stakeholders on Henoscene can contribute not only toward producing a short animated film about an indispensable water-land ecosystem but also raise funds to advance the holistic conservation of a watershed.

5. Stakeholder Engagement

The “What Is Paramo?” campaign actively embraces a stakeholder approach, aggregating the impact of many toward one, shared, positive goal. By fostering a sense of community and collaboration around how content and products and conceived, created, developed, and shared, what Henoscene's founder Jay calls 'models of mutualism,' are born. Nothing on Henoscene occurs without others, there is no singular ego or hero who saves the day, it takes a village. In that spirit, "What is Paramo?" coalesces content creators, supporters, musicians, impact partners, brands, donors, and consumers toward a singular goal, the preservation of a critical habitat for water. Through collaborative art submissions and involvement in the campaign’s initiatives, stakeholders are encouraged to participate in collective action toward achieving a water-positive future, emphasizing the critical role of civil engagement in sustainable water stewardship.

6. Climate Change Adaptation

Over 500 fires have ravaged the wetlands this campaign aims to protect. While miParamo advocates for sustainable land management practices and infrastructure improvements in the region, the campaign aims to enhance resilience against climate-related challenges such as droughts, floods, and water quality degradation, by conserving valuable acres of productive habitat, contributing to the overall goal of adapting to climate change impacts on water resources.

The “What Is Paramo?” campaign exemplifies a holistic approach towards achieving water stewardship by addressing key components of water management and conservation in a comprehensive and interconnected manner. By promoting sustainable water use, watershed management, resilient water infrastructure, water conservation, stakeholder engagement, and climate change adaptation, the campaign contributes to the protection, conservation, and sustainable management of water resources for the benefit of both people and the planet. Through its innovative and impactful initiatives, the campaign on Henoscene inspires individuals to take action toward creating a water-conscious present that ensures the preservation of vital water-centric ecosystems for generations to come.

