Cornyn on Democrats Browbeating Israel: ‘Never Seen Anything Like This’

WASHINGTON – Today on the floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) condemned the Democrat Majority Leader and President Biden for refusing to respect Israel’s sovereignty and undermining support for Israel’s fight against Hamas. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video can be found here.

“Following Hamas’ brutal attack against Israel on October 7, some five months ago, Republicans and Democrats came together, along with the President of the United States, and declared our support for Israel.”

“This once rock-solid support on a bipartisan basis has slowly eroded, and it reached a new low last week when the Senate Majority Leader came to the floor to excoriate not Hamas, not Iran, but Israel and its leadership.”

“We should respect the sovereignty of that nation and their ability to make hard decisions on their own behalf without being lectured by the President of the United States and by the Senate Majority Leader.”

“In my time in the United States Senate, I have never seen anything quite like this.”

“By browbeating Israel and criticizing its leaders, the Majority Leader has undermined the trust and confidence Israel needs in our commitment to continue to help them complete this job of eliminating the terrorist threat.”

“We need to support our closest friend and ally in the region. It’s just that simple.”