Calif. State University, Fullerton Inducts Seven Into Family Business Hall of Fame
Honoring ‘Excellence and Legacy,’ 6th Annual Family Business Hall of Fame Awards Brings 250 Southern California Family Business Members, Leaders TogetherANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California State University, Fullerton’s (CSUF) Center for Family Business celebrated its much-anticipated 6th Annual Family Business Hall of Fame Awards earlier this month by honoring seven family business leaders and businesses from California.
The event, held at Great Wolf Lodge, brought together approximately 250 guests to honor family businesses that have significantly contributed to the
community and exhibited leadership and innovation within the family business sector.
In addition, Peter Mondavi, Jr., was a featured speaker at the event, sharing his family’s California winemaking heritage. Also at the event, Family Enterprise USA’s President, Pat Soldano, spoke about the growing strength of family businesses and the new bipartisan Congressional Family Business Caucus.
The CSUF event was hosted by Tim Schultz, Director, CSUF’s Center for Family Business. Schultz inducted honorees Hill Brothers Chemical Co. their Generational Legacy as a fourth-generation family business, Crema Artisan Bakers for Outstanding Emerging Family Business, and Cook Induction Heating Co. for their Generational Legacy as a fourth-generation family business.
Schultz also inducted Hosa Technology, Inc., for Outstanding Family Business Catalyst, Ayres Hotels for their generational Legacy as a fifth-generation family business, and Northgate Market for Excellence in Social Impact.
Rick Muth, President, ORCO Block & Hardscape, was given the Family Business Hall of Fame’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his foundational support and contributions to the advancement of the family business practice.
Family businesses are the largest private employers in the country, accounting for 83.3 million jobs, or 59 percent of the country’s private workforce, according to research. America’s family-owned businesses contribute $7.7 trillion annually to the U.S. gross domestic product.
Schultz, along with the night's Emcee, James Fratzke, led the ceremonies with humor and insight. The event was supported by sponsors including the Commercial Bank of California and the College of Business and Economics at Cal State Fullerton, among others.
“The work Tim and The Center for Family Business are doing to support, educate, and raise awareness for the strength of family businesses in America is something we want people to know not only in Southern California, but around the country,” said Soldano. “Family businesses face a unique set of challenges, and we want to make sure the next generation of family business owners get their voices heard in Washington, DC, and in our universities,” she said.
Family Enterprise USA, based in Washington, DC, promotes multi-generational family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress on Capitol Hill.
About the CSUF Center for Family Business
The CSUF Center for Family Business, established in 1993, is dedicated to supporting family businesses through education, resources, and networking. With a mission to create transformative environments and opportunities, the Center plays a pivotal role in promoting the success and sustainability of family businesses in Orange County and beyond. The Center continues to make a profound impact on the communities and businesses it serves.
About Family Enterprise USA
Family Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization.
