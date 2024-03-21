Public Hearing on Proposed Resolution 25-500, Bill 25-568, Bill 25-614, and Bill 25-636
Public Hearing on
Proposed Resolution 25-500, Transfer of Jurisdiction of Lots 287 and 998 in
Square 5865, Part of Lots 981 and 982 in Square 5865, Part of Parcel 240/6, Part of
Parcel 234/41, and a Portion of Reservation 421, S.O. 14-20429,
Approval Resolution of 2023
Bill 25-568, Dedication of Lot 841 in Square 5755 for Alley Purposes,
S.O. 22-01599 Act of 2023
Bill 25-614, Closing of a Public Alley in Square 5051, S.O. 21-00136, Act of 2023
Bill 25-636, Closing of a Public Alley in Square 3701, S.O. 23-06220, Act of 2023
Testimony of
Brant Miller
Manager, Policy and Legislative Affairs Division
District Department of Transportation
Before the
Committee of the Whole
Council of the District of Columbia
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
2:30 p.m.
John A. Wilson Building
1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, D.C. 20004