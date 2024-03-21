Submit Release
Juveniles Charged with Aggravated Burglary, Vandalism in Attempted Arson

LEXINGTON – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Henderson County Fire Department and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, has resulted in the arrest of two juveniles in connection to an Attempted Arson in Lexington earlier this week.

On March 18th, the Henderson County Fire Department responded to a 911 call reporting a fire at a home in the 40 block of Wilkins Road in Lexington.  When firefighters arrived, they did not find a fire but evidence of possible criminal activity and contacted TBI.  During the investigation, TBI agents determined two juveniles were responsible for damage to the home and had attempted to set the residence on fire. 

On Tuesday, TBI agents took the 14 and 15-year-olds into custody.  The teens are each charged with Attempted Arson, Aggravated Burglary, and Vandalism via petitions filed in Henderson County Juvenile Court.  Each was released to their parents.

