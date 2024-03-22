GVR instates Diana Dickey as 2024/2025 Chair

REALTOR® Diana Dickey became Chair of the Greater Vancouver REALTORS® (GVR) Board of Directors for the 2024/2025 term yesterday.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REALTOR® Diana Dickey became Chair of the Greater Vancouver REALTORS® (GVR) Board of Directors for the 2024/2025 term yesterday.

Dickey, with Sutton Group Seafair Realty in Richmond, has been a Realtor since 2010 and Managing Broker since 2019.

She holds a Diploma in Urban Land Economics from UBC and a Diploma in Business Management from Kwantlen Polytechnic University. She is a member of the Real Estate Institute of British Columbia and holds the R.I. (BC) designation. Diana has volunteered with charitable and community organisations throughout her career, including REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive, GVR Professional Conduct Committee, and the City of Richmond.

Aside from her interest in real estate, she also enjoys travel, dragon boating, snow boarding, and exploring nature with local hikes.

“I’m excited for the coming term as GVR forges ahead to lead the country in Realtor professionalism and operate at the forefront of innovation and service for our over 15,000 Realtor members and the home buyers and sellers they serve,” Dickey said.

We'd like to thank outgoing Chair Jennifer Quart for her leadership during the 2023/2024 term.

Supporting Diana during her term will be Chair-Elect Sam Wyatt and Vice-Chair Raman Bayanzadeh.

GVR 2024/2025 Board of Directors

Diana Dickey, Chair - Sutton Group-Seafair Realty

Sam Wyatt, Chair-Elect - Stilhavn Real Estate Services

Raman Bayanzadeh, Vice-Chair - Royal LePage Sussex

Jennifer Quart, Past Chair - RE/MAX Westcoast

Josh Bath - Keller Williams Elite Realty

Jack Bernard - Rennie & Associates Realty

Steve Jamieson - Stilhavn Real Estate Services

Kathy McGarrigle - Appointed Director

Randy Ryalls - Royal LePage Sterling Realty

Shirin Saleh - 88West Realty

Michael Uy - Oakwyn Realty Ltd.

Mark Wiens - RE/MAX Crest Realty

