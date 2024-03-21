Attorney General Hilgers’ Statement on Council’s Reversal to Remove Costly Green Energy Rules

Lincoln—This week the International Code Council decided to reverse course on its 2024 International Energy Conservation Code, which included mandates that would have made housing more expensive. Prior to the ruling, Attorney General Hilgers submitted a letter to the Council outlining how these provisions would only make the current housing crisis worse.

“I applaud the Council on its decision. Like other parts of the country, Nebraska is facing a housing affordability crisis, in part because of costly regulations. If implemented in Nebraska, the Council’s Green Energy plan would have only made the problem worse, potentially adding thousands of dollars in cost to building or remodeling a new home. We asked hard questions about this plan in our letter and outlined the potential impact on Nebraskans. We appreciate the Council listening to our concerns.”

The International Code Council (ICC) is a non-profit organization that sets building standards. These standards are widely adopted by states, counties, and cities across the United States, including in Nebraska. In addition, many contractors and companies incorporate the Code by reference in their contracts. The ICC recently announced a plan to mandate that new and remodeled homes install infrastructure to support electric vehicles and solar panels among other things—even if the homeowner did not plan to purchase an electric vehicle or solar panels. Owners of commercial buildings also faced their own new and burdensome requirements. Attorney General Hilgers submitted a letter to the ICC last week objecting to this proposal and raising concerns about the Council’s process. Yesterday, the ICC announced that it would reverse course and make these proposed changes optional instead of mandatory.