Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q1 Distribution

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (“Alaris” or the “Trust”) (TSX: AD.UN) announces that the Board of Trustees of the Trust (the “Board”) has declared a trust distribution (“Distribution”) of $0.34 per trust unit for the first quarter of 2024, representing $1.36 per unit on an annualized basis. The Distribution is payable on April 15, 2024 to unitholders of record on March 29, 2024.

About Alaris:

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, provides alternative financing for a diversified group of private businesses ("Private Company Partners") in exchange for distributions from the Private Company Partners, with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for distribution payments to its unitholders. Distributions from the Private Company Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

