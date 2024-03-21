Antimicrobial Packaging Market Growing at 5.6% CAGR to Hit $17.9 billion | Growth, Share Analysis, Company Profiles

Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size, Share

Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size, Share

Antimicrobial Packaging Market was valued at $10.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $17.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antimicrobial packaging Market by Material Type (Paperboard, Plastic, Biopolymers, Others), by Technology (Active Release, Controlled Release), by Packaging Type (Cartons, Bags, Pouches, Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" According to the report, the global antimicrobial packaging market size was valued at $10.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $17.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Download Sample Report @
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16502

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-
There is a rise in the demand for packaged food, owing to the surge in disposable income of people worldwide. In addition, R&D and advances in drug formulation are the two biggest market drivers for antimicrobial packaging market globally. However, the fluctuation in the cost of raw materials used in the manufacturing of antimicrobial packaging is one of the restraining factors hindering the growth of the market.

Covid-19 scenario-
Volatility in prices of raw materials such as paper, fabric, plastics, and other materials lowered the market demand, thus impacting the growth of the antimicrobial packaging industry negatively.
However, rise in organic growth strategies by the major key players has helped the market recover post-pandemic.

The plastic segment to rule the market-
By material type, the plastic segment held the major share in 2021, garnering around 60% of the global antimicrobial packaging market revenue. The biopolymers segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The large-scale application of plastic packaging for retail and logistics industry is driving the segment growth.

The active release segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period-
By technology, the active release segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for around 90% of the global antimicrobial packaging market revenue. The controlled release segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.4% throughout the forecast period owing to growing food & beverage industry which is growing the adoption of controlled release in order to keep the products fresh and extend the life of food products.

Buy Now this Report @checkout link: -
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c86eb83f14a5c52f134636f88256a557

The pouches segment to dominate by 2031-
By packaging type, the pouches segment accounted for nearly 40% of the global antimicrobial packaging market share in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The cartons segment would display the fastest CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period. This is due to the fact that antimicrobial packaging for food products increases their shelf life.

Europe garnered the major share in 2021-
By region, Europe garnered the highest share in 2021, holding nearly 35% of the global antimicrobial packaging market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The LAMEA region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Growing acquisitions by antimicrobial packaging manufacturing companies in different countries of LAMEA have propelled the market growth.

Enquire Before Buying
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16502

Leading Market Players-,
Avient Corporation, BASF SE, BioCote Limited, Dow, Dunmore, Klockner Pentaplast, Microban International, Mondi, Sciessent, Takex labo Co., Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global antimicrobial packaging market. These players have adopted various strategies such business expansion, and acquisition and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Similar Reports
Anti-Corrosive Packaging Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-corrosive-packaging-market-A13488
Packaging Design Services Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/packaging-design-services-market-A16065
Packaging Machinery Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/packaging-machinery-market
Aseptic Packaging Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aseptic-packaging-market-A05984

About us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, DE. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ 1 5038946022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Antimicrobial Packaging Market Growing at 5.6% CAGR to Hit $17.9 billion | Growth, Share Analysis, Company Profiles

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ 1 5038946022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Philippines Skin Care Products Marke Size & Share to Surpass $2,018.6 million by 2027, Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3%
Neonatal Intensive Care Market Updates : Asia Pacific Region is Projected to Witness Fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2031
Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size, Growth Analysis And Outlook Across By 2023-2032
View All Stories From This Author