Kerivan-Lane Broadens Its Services: Introducing Heating, Air Conditioning, and More

Technician inspects the gas heating system for issues.

NEEDHAM HEIGHTS, MA, US, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kerivan-Lane Broadens Its Services: Introducing Heating, Air Conditioning, and More

Kerivan-Lane, a trusted name in home services, is excited to announce the expansion of its offerings to include comprehensive heating, air conditioning, and more. With decades of expertise in plumbing and HVAC, Kerivan-Lane now extends its commitment to excellence to cover a broader range of home comfort needs.

Recognized for its dedication to quality workmanship and customer satisfaction, Kerivan-Lane is poised to become the go-to provider for all residential heating and cooling solutions. From furnace installations and repairs to air conditioning maintenance and indoor air quality assessments, the company's team of skilled technicians can handle any HVAC challenge with precision and care.

In addition to heating and cooling services, Kerivan-Lane will also provide a range of related offerings, including:

- Duct cleaning and sealing for improved indoor air quality.
- Thermostat installation and smart home integration for enhanced energy efficiency.
- Emergency repair services are available 24/7, ensuring prompt assistance when needed most.

With a commitment to professionalism, integrity, and affordability, Kerivan-Lane remains dedicated to exceeding customer expectations. Whether it's a routine maintenance check or a complex system installation, clients can trust Kerivan-Lane to deliver exceptional results and unparalleled service.

For homeowners seeking reliable heating, air conditioning, and home comfort solutions, Kerivan-Lane stands ready to serve. To learn more about their expanded services or to schedule an appointment, visit

About Us:
Kerivan-Lane is a leading provider of home services specializing in plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and more. With a commitment to quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction, Kerivan-Lane has served residential clients for many years, earning a reputation for excellence in the industry.

