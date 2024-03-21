Submit Release
Hiding Behind My Bipolar Mask Book Launch with Onya Page

Hiding Behind My Bipolar Mask

Writing this collection was therapeutic, daunting, and ultimately, liberating.”
— Onya Page
YORKTOWN , VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join author Onya Page for the much-anticipated launch of her latest poetry collection, Hiding Behind My Bipolar Mask, a poignant exploration of life with Bipolar II Disorder. Her book will be released soon, offering readers a unique opportunity to delve into the themes of mental health, resilience, and the power of self-advocacy.

Crafting Hiding Behind My Bipolar Mask was a journey marked by vulnerability and courage. Page navigated the intricate process of translating her mental health experiences into poetry, confronting and embracing the inherent challenges. "Writing this collection was therapeutic, daunting, and ultimately, liberating. Each poem served as a step towards understanding my own condition and extending a hand to others navigating similar paths," Page reflects.

As the release date approaches, Page's anticipation grows, not only for the book's reception but for the conversations it aims to spark. "My hope is that Hiding Behind My Bipolar Mask serves as a mirror and a window — a mirror for those who will see their own struggles reflected in its pages and a window for others to understand the multifaceted reality of living with a mental illness," says Page.

Onya Page
Hiding Behind My Bipolar Mask
onyapageusa@gmail.com

