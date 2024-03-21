Emerging BTC Layer2 Innovation, AINN Layer2 Secures Funding from Satoshi Lab, Waterdrip Capital, and Industry Pioneers

Jersey City, NJ, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AINNLayer2, the first decentralized Bitcoin Layer2 network project supporting large-scale AI applications, announced that it has secured strategic investments from multiple renowned institutions and individuals in the BTC ecosystem. Waterdrip Capital, Satoshi Lab, Foundinals Lab, Monday Capital, AlNN Labs, Bitrise Capital, Genblock Capital, trading platforms AscendEx and Bitmart's fund - Cipholio Ventures, as well as prominent KOLs and partners from leading institutions in the BTC ecosystem, participated in this investment round. The team stated that after completing this funding round, they will accelerate the technology iteration and upgrade of AINNLayer2, as well as support the global operations and ecosystem development.





1. Strong Support from the AINN Community and Market

AINNLayer2 is an ecosystem project of the leading AI inscription AINN, which has been listed on mainstream exchanges such as Bitget, Gate.io, and Bitmart, and is also one of the first inscription supported by the Binance web3 wallet. AINN has a strong community and ecosystem, with over 100 ecosystem projects currently co-building together. As the BTC Layer2 infrastructure, AINNLayer2 will fully integrate and empower all AINN ecosystem projects, driving the overall development of the ecosystem. Currently, the AINN community has expanded across five continents and has localized community members in regions such as France, Indonesia, South Korea, and Japan, aiming to promote the deep integration of web3 and AI.

2. Technological Breakthroughs and Innovations

AINNLayer2 is a Bitcoin Layer2 network featuring high performance, cross-chain support for all assets, and a modular AI subnet. In terms of technological innovation, AINNLayer2 has established multiple AI subnets on top of the EVM, laying a solid foundation for bridging AI models, data, and algorithms.

3. Team Background

The AINNLayer2 team is composed of members from Ivy League blockchain organizations, as well as seasoned technical experts and entrepreneurs in the AI and web3 fields. They have years of entrepreneurial experience and industry backgrounds, dedicated to promoting the adoption and development of decentralized artificial intelligence and contributing to the construction of a more intelligent and open network world.

4. Ecosystem Building and Project Development Progress

In terms of ecosystem building, currently, more than 100 ecosystem applications and developers have joined AINNLayer2. They will officially release their products and launch the AI Odyssey event after the AINNLayer2 mainnet goes live.

At present, the AINNLayer2 testnet has been launched, supporting seamless integration of tBTC, AINN, SATS, and other BRC20 assets into the AINNLayer2 network. It has also integrated a block explorer and official bridging tools. The mainnet is expected to go live on March 31st, Easter Sunday, when staking activities for BTC, BRC20 assets, and other types of assets will be initiated, and more innovative features will be unveiled with the mainnet launch.

Notably, the AINNLayer2 token airdrop event is ongoing and has already attracted over 100,000 participants.

5. Future Outlook and Commitment

AINNLayer2 will continue to roll out the "Inscription Easter" event. This event aims to allow various inscriptions to stake on AINNLayer2 and receive airdrop rewards. The participation process involves initiating a vote on Twitter, and inscription communities receiving more than 10 supporting votes can participate. After the mainnet launch, these eligible inscriptions can stake on the mainnet to receive generous rewards. This event is also an industry-wide event, with inscriptions from EVM, Solana, and other ecosystems having corresponding staking platforms. Additionally, after the mainnet launch, the "AI Odyssey" event will be introduced, which, unlike traditional financial odysseys, will allow users to interact with a series of web3+AI products, such as AI-generated text, images, and videos. In terms of offline events, AINNLayer2 will also participate in major events like the Hong Kong Web3.0 Spring Summit, BTC L2 Summit, and Dubai Token2049.

About AINNLayer2



AINNLayer2 aims to continuously build the infrastructure for decentralized AI and support the development of decentralized AI applications. In the future, thousands of AI applications will be deployed on AINNLayer2, and billions of users will utilize AI products on AINNLayer2, jointly creating the ecosystem blueprint for web3+AI.



Nickolas Hoog nickolas.hoog(at)bitmart.com