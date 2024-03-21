Gbadewole Kayode appointed Vice Chairman REDAN-FCT, Expresses Commitment to Leadership

Dr. Gbadewole Amos Kayod has been appointed as the Vice-Chairman of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria Abuja Chapter.

Abuja, Nigeria, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Gbadewole Amos Kayode, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Crown Allied Global Realty & Homes Ltd., has been appointed as the Vice-Chairman of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) Abuja Chapter (REDAN-FCT, Abuja).





“I am honoured and privileged to have been appointed vice chairman of an innovative, forward-thinking and member-driven association and I look forward to an exciting year where the FCT branch of REDAN professionals continue to be the association’s mission to be the business and public policy advocate for stakeholders in the industry. My primary goals and objectives as the newly elected Vice Chairman include, among others, membership mobilizations and registration to have an all-inclusive REDAN FCT,” said Amos Kayode in his acceptance statement.

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of instilling discipline and professionalism among real estate developers in the FCT, Abuja, and ensuring effective intergovernmental relations among regulatory authorities and professional bodies. He stressed the need to collaborate with entities such as the Department of Development Control, FCDA, AGIS, Nigeria Society of Engineers, COREN, and Nigeria Institute of Town Planners.

The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) Abuja Chapter is dedicated to leadership in the industry, the real estate profession, and the communities they serve. REDAN leaders impact key policy decisions and important issues affecting the industry, analyze information, and are actively and visibly involved in real estate related issues, events, and programming.

Dr. Gbadewole has been identified by the association as a thought leader because of his progressive ideas about real estate. He is an economist, with B.sc Econs from University of Ilorin, and has his MBA,(Finace) from, Ladoke Akintola Univerity of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, He is also a Chartered Banker, Fellow of Institute of Public Management and Politics, Accra Ghana amongst others. He is an alumnus of Enterprise Development Center, Pan Atlantic University, Lagos Business School.

Gbadewole’s Real Estate business with the brand name Crown Allied Global Realty & Homes, has forty-two estates nationwide

Crown Hills City, Asokoro, Crown Smart City, Karsana, Phase1, 2 and 3. Crown Skyline, Idu Industrial, Abuja.

Crown Elevation City, Lugbe, Abuja, City, Abuja. Hill Crest Estate, Guzape, Asokoro Crown Smart City phase 1,2 and 3 at Karsana, Abuja.

About Dr. Gbadewole

Dr.Gbadewole's real estate brand extends to Lagos where he has his largest estate project, Crown Sunrise City, Ikorodu, sitting on 400acers of land. Crown Legacy City, Epe, Opposite the newly approved Lekki International airport among others. He also has 600 units ongoing Sabo Untra-Mordern shopping center in Sabo, Ibadan, Oyo state.His projects are also in Abeere, Osogbo, Mowe, Ofada in Ogun state. Gbadewole has also expanded his real estate business to Accra Ghana, Kigali, Rwanda among other.

