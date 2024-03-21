FormFactor Appoints New Board Member

LIVERMORE, Calif., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) today announced the appointment of Kevin Brewer to its Board of Directors effective immediately.



“We are pleased to welcome Kevin Brewer to the Board of Directors of FormFactor,” said Tom St. Dennis, Chairperson of the Board of Directors. “Kevin has a strong background in finance and operations that will be of great value to FormFactor as the company achieves and surpasses our target financial model.”

Mr. Brewer joins the FormFactor Board of Directors with over 40 years of experience in the semiconductor and high-tech industries. Mr. Brewer served as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Global Operations for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (“Axcelis”), a world-leading provider of equipment and services to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, from September 2013 until September of 2023, and had previously served in several other senior level positions at Axcelis since 1999, including Executive Vice President, Global Operations and Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Operations. Prior to joining Axcelis, Mr. Brewer held a variety of positions at Raytheon Company.

Mr. Brewer holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology from the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth and a Master of Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full semiconductor product life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

