TSS, INC. TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2023 RESULTS ON THURSDAY, MARCH 28th, 2024

ROUND ROCK, Texas, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSS, Inc. (Other OTC: TSSI), a data center services company that integrates high-performance computing infrastructure and software, will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 on Thursday March 28th, 2024. The Company will conduct a conference call at 4.30 p.m. eastern time that day.

To participate on the conference call, please dial 1-888-596-4144 toll free from the U.S., or 1-646-968-2525 for international callers. The event ID number is 5752570. Investors may also access a live audio web cast of this conference call under the “events” tab on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://tss-inc.ir.rdgfilings.com .

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately four hours after the conclusion of the call and will be made available until April 28, 2024. The audio replay can be accessed at the following url: EVENT | ECHO PLAYBACK (registrations.events)

The conference ID code to access the digital playback is 5752570. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 calendar days.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS’s reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world's leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. www.tssiusa.com

Company Contact:
John Penver
Chief Financial Officer
TSS, Inc.
Phone: (512) 310-1000

