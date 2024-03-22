Know "What Is Paramo?" Answer to Conserve and Visit An Endangered Andean Ecosystem in Colombia

"What Is Paramo?" Brand Campaign Screenshot from Henoscene App Brand Sneaker Henoscene Voting Page Screen shot. Visit Henoscene.com to cast your vote. Maestro Sneaker Henoscene Voting Page Screen shot. Visit Henoscene.com to cast your vote.

Agua Zalva & Mi Paramo join Camilo Duque to launch a bilingual storytelling impact campaign "What is Paramo?" on Henoscene, a 100+ Accelerator Cohort 4 startup.

Henoscene’s mission is to help brands and nonprofits champion rich social engagement campaigns that result in lasting legacies of relevant and indispensable social and environmental impacts.” — Asher Jay, Henoscene's CEO and Founder

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A well-loved water brand in Colombia, Agua Zalva, Bavaria, a subsidiary of AbinBev, and its impact partner Mi Paramo join forces with one of the principal movers and shakers in the travel industry, and renowned social media influencer Camilo Duque, the campaign's Maestro, to launch an innovative bilingual impact campaign entitled "What Is Paramo?" on Henoscene. Henoscene, a 100+ Accelerator Cohort 4 Startup chosen by AbinBev to be a part of their Inclusive Growth batch, provides a web3 accountability-driven platform for brands to run impact campaigns and connect with all their stakeholders including purpose-driven consumers. The campaign aims to raise awareness and protect a critically endangered Andean Ecosystem. The initiative invites creators, contributors, and consumers worldwide to participate in a unique, collaborative storytelling endeavor through an interactive short film animation design challenge.

Launching on the Henoscene App and website, the campaign encourages individuals over 16 years of age, and younger participants with parental consent, to contribute their imaginative interpretations and earnest responses to the question "What Is Páramo?" Submissions can encompass various creative forms such as photography, graphic design, paintings, hand-drawn sketches, and generative AI art. The campaign seeks to provoke thought, inspire creativity, and shed light on the significance of a vital highland wetland ecosystem.

Through a collaborative selection process based on viewer likes, predetermined evaluation criteria, and expert judgment from the brand, impact partner, and Maestro, fifteen submissions will be chosen as features and incorporated into the brand's short animated film, blending multiple artistic expressions into a single harmonious narrative that aims to raise public awareness. The final animated work will then solicit public feedback, which will be assimilated before the work is shared as the next call-to-action on Henoscene, requesting emerging musicians worldwide to score the co-created film. The compositions can be acoustic, electric, or generated on AI, and will be appraised based on how precisely the work enhances the storytelling experience. A combination of likes from the public, brand, impact partner, and Maestro will come to determine which contributor's soundtrack gets integrated into the film.

As a testament to the paramount importance of Páramo, the campaign centers around knowing what the word means, as it is often lost in translation in most languages. Agua Zalva and MiParamo have long been striving to advance water regulation and ecological balance in native biodiverse regions, as Colombia cannot have a water-positive future without protecting its most precious moisture-rich habitat, a total area of 2,856,891 hectares.

Andres Salazar, Environmental Investment Manager at Bavaria states, "Of the 2.8 Million hectares only 50.7% of this area is currently protected. 11% of the ecosystem is legally constituted as indigenous reservations, black community territories, or peasant reserve zones, which makes community involvement in its preservation indispensable."

Detailed descriptions of the problem and solution set proposed by MiParamo can be read in the impact project section of the "What is Paramo?" campaign on Henoscene. In the last 20 years, there has been a loss of about 21,000 ha of high Andean forests. In the past few months, over 500 forest fires, mostly started by humans and fuelled by climate change, have ravaged this Colombian ecosystem, compromising its endemic vegetation and wildlife, but with concerted efforts to restore and regenerate this critical and finite ecological resource, much of it is beginning to rebound. Mi Paramo's conservation efforts, supported by Agua Zalva's environmental initiatives, underscore the critical need to safeguard these ecosystems from threats posed by human activities and climate change.

Henoscene's previous campaign, "I Stand For" with Le Mondeur and Big Life Foundation, advocating for the conservation of Africa's Big 5: lion, elephant, rhino, leopard, and buffalo, resulted in 14 emerging, talented artists being featured, ten of whom have had their contributions laid out in two wonderfully unique shoe styles that are presently pending public upvote and feedback. The brand has two style variants, as does the Maestro, each with different fabrication choices, colorways, design features, and unique motifs, the four versions are currently awaiting public input on which two styles have clear support to move toward production. By ensuring the products are market-created and market-validated, Henoscene's interface allows sustainable, slow fashion companies like LeMondeur to assess the level of interest and reasoning behind the preferences before the brand investment is allocated toward manufacturing, packaging, and shipping.

Henoscene encourages everyone to create an account profile as there can be no accountability without an account. The platform advocates for stakeholdership and encourages brands, nonprofits, and individuals alike to own their voice and vote loudly and proudly, as it does make a difference when it aggregates with the voices and votes of others toward a common, positive impact goal.

Henoscene's Founder and CEO, Asher Jay clarified, "Henoscene’s mission is to help brands and nonprofits champion rich social engagement campaigns that result in lasting legacies of relevant and indispensable social and environmental impacts."

The global community is invited to engage with both campaigns on the platform, but each is in a different stage, "What Is Paramo?" campaign is in its contributions phase, while "I Stand For" is in its Upvote phase. Both contribute to the preservation of the important ecosystems in the world. By sharing creativity and raising awareness, participants have the opportunity to make a positive impact on the environment, support sustainable practices for future generations, and invest in products and content that truly make a positive difference.

Sources for Statistics cited: https://www.henoscene.com/campaigns/aguazalva/what-is-paramo#impact-project (Data cited in the article can be found in the Problem and Solution description, provided by the MiParamo organization: https://www.miparamo.org/)

