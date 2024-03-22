Oak City Homes Recognized by the Better Business Bureau with Two Prestigious Awards
The North Carolina residential remodeling company has been honored for its commitment to exceptional business ethics and characterKNIGHTDALE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oak City Homes, a luxury residential remodeling and home construction company located in Knightdale, NC, was recently honored by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with two awards in business excellence. The company was named a winner of the BBB's 2024 Spark Award and a finalist for the BBB's 2024 Torch Award for Ethics.
The BBB’s Spark Award is awarded to eastern North Carolina and South Carolina business leaders 35 years or younger or new entrepreneurs operating a business for three or fewer years. Winners demonstrate exemplary core business ethics of character, culture, and community. The Torch Awards for Ethics honors companies demonstrating excellent character and adhering to the highest standards of ethics.
By winning these awards, Oak City Homes has shown its commitment to generating trust amongst its employees, customers, and community while advancing larger marketplace trust and strong business ethics.
“Oak City Homes is pleased to be honored by the BBB with these two important awards,” said Will Armstrong, Oak City Homes’ founder and president. “We are committed to engaging in fair and honest business practices in all we do to earn the loyalty and trust of our clients. When homeowners choose Oak City Homes, they can be assured they are partnering with a company that operates with the highest level of integrity in bringing their highest vision of home to life.”
Oak City Homes serves homeowners in the Raleigh, NC region with all their home remodeling and construction needs. The team brings decades of collective experience to each project, ensuring the finished space meets the unique needs and vision of each client.
To learn more about Oak City Homes, visit builtbyoakcity.com.
