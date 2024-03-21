Stream Systems announces strategic executive hire:

CALGARY, Alberta, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stream Systems Ltd. is a technology company that applies advanced simulation, optimization, machine learning and AI methodologies to complex systems and data sets to offer new areas of optimization and insights. Stream’s solutions work across and within the mining value chain to offer system view concepts of optimization based upon next generation problem solving.

VP Strategic Partnerships

We are pleased to announce that Adam Brumwell joined Stream on March 3rd as the VP of Strategic Partnerships, reporting directly to Bruno Rizzuto. Adam will drive our marketing, sales, commercial, OEM partnerships, and Autonomous Haulage System decision-support capabilities. He will also support the corporate development team in focusing on our product validation process.

Most recently, Adam worked at Finning, building their technology capabilities through a team focused on solution design, implementation, and optimization across all of Finning’s territories. Before Finning, Adam worked at Shell in their oil sands business, where he had roles focused on procurement, materials management, and mining technology.

He holds a bachelor's in international business and supply chain management from the University of Mount Royal in Calgary.

“Adam brings a wealth of knowledge in conventional and autonomous mining technologies from working in the field for the last 12 years. He has experience with technology and a deep understanding of the needs from a people and process perspective. He will be instrumental in driving our relationships with mining clients, OEMs, and dealer networks,” stated Bruno Rizzuto, CEO of Stream Systems.

Adam states, “Stream brings new insights to the mining industry as it looks to make step changes in productivity, energy transition, and cost structure. This ability to harness the vast amount of data to deliver actionable insights and support future strategic plans will be key to our customers' success.”

For more information please contact:

Bruno Rizzuto

Chief Executive Officer

brizzuto@streamsystems.ca