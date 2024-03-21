Biden-Harris Administration Announces $20 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Modernize 20 Small and Regional Airport Traffic Control Towers Across the U.S.

Part of an effort to improve safety by upgrading and building control towers in small towns and at regional airports

WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is awarding $20 million to 20 airport-owned airport traffic control towers across the country, spanning 17 states. The funding will be used to upgrade existing or build new control towers, delivering on President Biden’s Investing in America agenda that is rebuilding our infrastructure in every corner of the country.

This funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law goes to smaller and regional airports to improve safety and support critical aviation operations such as commercial passenger flights, cargo flights, emergency services, agricultural aviation, and flight training.

“Today’s announcement is another example of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to modernizing America's aviation system and keeping it safe and efficient for generations to come,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With funds from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we're helping modernize air traffic control towers in smaller communities that have not always received adequate resources from Washington, D.C.”

“These investments expand the resources available to airports and help ensure airport traffic control towers across the country and the men and women who work in them are able to effectively do their jobs and communicate with pilots,” said FAA Associate Administrator for Airports, Shannetta R. Griffin, P.E. “Not only does this help improve safety at our airports, but it creates good-paying jobs and helps boost local economies.”

Airports receiving funding today include:

$2 million to Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Arizona: This award funds Airport Traffic Control Tower (ATCT) improvements identified in the ATCT Facility Needs Assessment that was funded by an FY2023 FAA Contract Tower grant. Improvements include fire protection, FAA communications and other equipment, security, electrical, mechanical, interior enhancements, and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

This award funds Airport Traffic Control Tower (ATCT) improvements identified in the ATCT Facility Needs Assessment that was funded by an FY2023 FAA Contract Tower grant. Improvements include fire protection, FAA communications and other equipment, security, electrical, mechanical, interior enhancements, and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). $2 million to University of Oklahoma - Max Westheimer Airport in Norman, Oklahoma: This award funds a portion of the construction of a new ATCT to replace the existing facility. The replacement will correct line of sight and security issues, meet ADA compliance, and be fitted with energy efficient HVAC and associated systems.

This award funds a portion of the construction of a new ATCT to replace the existing facility. The replacement will correct line of sight and security issues, meet ADA compliance, and be fitted with energy efficient HVAC and associated systems. $2 million to Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas: This award funds a portion of the construction of for a new replacement ATCT to correct the line of sight, ensure ADA compliance, and address structural integrity issues.

This award funds a portion of the construction of for a new replacement ATCT to correct the line of sight, ensure ADA compliance, and address structural integrity issues. $1.3 million to Jefferson City Memorial Airport in Missouri: This award funds a portion of the construction of an ATCT with a 435-square-foot floor inside the tower to replace the 1973 temporary tower facility.

This award funds a portion of the construction of an ATCT with a 435-square-foot floor inside the tower to replace the 1973 temporary tower facility. $1.29 million to Bend Municipal Airport in Oregon: This award funds a portion of the construction of a new ATCT.

This award funds a portion of the construction of a new ATCT. $1.2 million to Griffiss International Airport in Rome, New York: This award funds the rehabilitation of the existing 40-year-old ATCT. The project will include replacement of the roof, lighting, flooring, window shades, and aged communication and recording equipment. The project will also renovate the restroom and break rooms, improve the electrical and security systems, and repair windows.

This award funds the rehabilitation of the existing 40-year-old ATCT. The project will include replacement of the roof, lighting, flooring, window shades, and aged communication and recording equipment. The project will also renovate the restroom and break rooms, improve the electrical and security systems, and repair windows. $1.2 million to Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania: This award funds phase II of rehabilitating the existing 43-year-old ATCT and includes the installation of a new elevator.

This award funds phase II of rehabilitating the existing 43-year-old ATCT and includes the installation of a new elevator. $1.1 million to Golden Triangle Regional Airport in Columbus, Mississippi: This award funds the rehabilitation of the existing 20-year-old ATCT to include the elevator, roof, mechanical, lighting, windows, interior and exterior finishes, and building systems.

This award funds the rehabilitation of the existing 20-year-old ATCT to include the elevator, roof, mechanical, lighting, windows, interior and exterior finishes, and building systems. $1.05 million to Mankato Regional Airport in Minnesota: This award funds the first phase for an ATCT construction to include the required National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, and architectural and engineering design.

This award funds the first phase for an ATCT construction to include the required National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, and architectural and engineering design. $1 million to Kissimmee Gateway Airport in Orlando, Florida: This award funds the design of a replacement ATCT to meet the current FAA visual performance criteria increasing the eye height from 43 feet to 85 feet.

This award funds the design of a replacement ATCT to meet the current FAA visual performance criteria increasing the eye height from 43 feet to 85 feet. $1 million to Albuquerque Double Eagle II Airport in New Mexico: This award funds the rehabilitation and upgrade of the ATCT to include a new HVAC system, new roof, addition of LED lighting fixtures, replacement of elevator controls and equipment, replacement of cab solar shades, replacement of the emergency generator, and reconfiguration of controller consoles.

This award funds the rehabilitation and upgrade of the ATCT to include a new HVAC system, new roof, addition of LED lighting fixtures, replacement of elevator controls and equipment, replacement of cab solar shades, replacement of the emergency generator, and reconfiguration of controller consoles. $850,000 to Cheyenne Regional Airport in Wyoming: This award funds ATCT building improvements including water intrusion sealant and prevention, door and window replacement, HVAC and electrical improvements and other general repairs.

This award funds ATCT building improvements including water intrusion sealant and prevention, door and window replacement, HVAC and electrical improvements and other general repairs. $750,000 to Olive Branch Airport in Mississippi: This award funds the rehabilitation and upgrade of the existing ATCT including communication equipment, roof, windows, shades, and airfield lighting control.

This award funds the rehabilitation and upgrade of the existing ATCT including communication equipment, roof, windows, shades, and airfield lighting control. $675,000 to Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia: This award funds the replacement of equipment in the existing ATCT on the tower minimum equipment list that have reached the end of their useful lives.

This award funds the replacement of equipment in the existing ATCT on the tower minimum equipment list that have reached the end of their useful lives. $620,628 to Victoria Regional Airport in Texas: This award funds the upgrading of critical communications and weather reporting equipment in the existing ATCT.

This award funds the upgrading of critical communications and weather reporting equipment in the existing ATCT. $500,000 to Fullerton Municipal in California: This award funds the rehabilitation of portions of the ATCT with improvements including an ADA compliant stairway, restroom upgrade, sound insulation, IT/security, lighting, and electrical and utility upgrades.

This award funds the rehabilitation of portions of the ATCT with improvements including an ADA compliant stairway, restroom upgrade, sound insulation, IT/security, lighting, and electrical and utility upgrades. $500,000 to Ardmore Municipal Airport in Oklahoma: This award funds the renovation of the existing ATCT to include new windows, HVAC system, and communications equipment.

This award funds the renovation of the existing ATCT to include new windows, HVAC system, and communications equipment. $360,000 to Caldwell Executive Airport in Idaho: This award funds the preliminary design and environmental study for a new ATCT.

This award funds the preliminary design and environmental study for a new ATCT. $350,000 to Battle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field in Michigan: This award funds improvements to the existing ATCT to include upgrading communication equipment and installing shades for all tower cab windows.

This award funds improvements to the existing ATCT to include upgrading communication equipment and installing shades for all tower cab windows. $254,372 to Lawrence J. Timmerman in Milwaukee, Wisconsin: This award funds improvements to the existing ATCT to include replacement windows, exterior doors, metal facade panels and insulation.

Today’s funding is from the FAA’s Airport Infrastructure Grants Federal Contract Tower Competitive Grant program, and comes on the heels of nearly $1 billion in funding for 114 airports across the country through the Airport Terminals Program. These grants continue efforts to improve safety by upgrading and building control towers in small towns and at regional airports to sustain, construct, repair, improve, modernize, replace or relocate airport-owned towers and install communications equipment. Learn more at faa.gov/bil.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes a historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness by rebuilding America’s roads, bridges and rails, upgrading and expanding public transit, and modernizing the nation’s ports and airports. To date, the Administration has announced over $427 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for over 50,000 infrastructure projects across the nation and has mobilized over $640 billion in private sector manufacturing and clean energy investments in the United States.

