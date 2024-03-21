On March 21, 2024, the Food and Drug Administration approved safety labeling changes for fluorouracil injection products. This effort was a collaboration between FDA’s Office of Generic Drugs and the Oncology Center of Excellence (OCE).

Fluorouracil injection was initially approved in 1962. The FDA became aware of additional safety information regarding the risk of serious adverse reactions related to fluorouracil use in patients with dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase (DPD) deficiency. Revisions have been made to the Highlights of Prescribing Information and sections 5 (Warnings and Precautions) and 17 (Patient Counseling Information) of the full prescribing information to provide information about these risks. In addition, a new subsection 12.5 (Pharmacogenomics) has been added to section 12 (Clinical Pharmacology). The labeling changes align with those approved for another fluoropyrimidine drug, Xeloda (capecitabine) tablets, on December 14, 2022.

Healthcare professionals should report all serious adverse events suspected to be associated with the use of any medicine and device to FDA’s MedWatch Reporting System or by calling 1-800-FDA-1088.

For assistance with single-patient INDs for investigational oncology products, healthcare professionals may contact OCE’s Project Facilitate at 240-402-0004 or email OncProjectFacilitate@fda.hhs.gov.

