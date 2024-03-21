Steelhead Productions Once Again Recognized on EXHIBITOR Magazine’s FindIt Top 40 List

FindIt – Top 40 Steelhead 2024 FindIt – Top 40 2024 Logo

FindIt – Top 40 highlights the best exhibit producers in the trade show industry; this is the 5th year Steelhead has been named to this prestige list.

To win in the marketplace, you must first win in the workplace, and our success is a direct result of the employee-focused culture that we've built here at Steelhead.” — John Giordano

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steelhead Productions, a premier event, exhibit, and marketing services provider, is thrilled to announce its continued recognition on the prestigious EXHIBITOR Group’s FindIt - Top 40 list for 2024, securing its place among the best exhibit producers in the country.

Landing a place on this list is a significant honor. Applicants are subjected to an exhaustive evaluation process including more than 50 individual criteria, all weighted to reflect how EXHIBITOR readers and Editorial Advisory Board members value them when vetting and selecting potential partners. The evaluation process also included a survey of each applicant’s current clients and a review of past projects, selling points, and innovations, conducted by a panel of corporate exhibit managers. Once all the scores were tabulated, the companies with the highest totals qualified for this year’s FindIt Top 40.

John Giordano, Chief Operating Officer of Steelhead, expressed how this recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment of the entire Steelhead team, “We are honored to once again be recognized as one of the industry's top exhibit producers. To win in the marketplace, you must first win in the workplace, and our success is a direct result of the employee-focused culture that we've built here at Steelhead. Our people consistently and enthusiastically deliver on our Exhibit Happy® brand promise of awesome support, no surprises, and fun along the way. I'm very pleased to share this recognition with the team."

Renowned for their dedication to crafting unique exhibit solutions, Steelhead is a trusted collaborator in the trade show industry. Their portfolio showcases award-winning booth designs that elevate brand messages. As the only B-Corp Certified trade show company in North America, Steelhead proudly prioritizes sustainability in each of their custom exhibit designs. By working closely with each of their clients, they ensure seamless execution from start to finish, for a wide range of brands.

Recognizing the stress of trade show preparation, Steelhead aims to provide a fun, stress-free experience for clients, empowering them to effectively portray their brand vision. With a focus on client success and delivering their Exhibit Happy promise, their upcoming move to a new, 120,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility will only expand their efforts as Steelhead remains committed to delivering award-winning service for years to come.

About Steelhead Productions

Steelhead Productions, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is a trailblazer in the exhibit industry, recognized for its innovative design and sustainable exhibit solutions. As North America's only B Corp-certified exhibit house, Steelhead is committed to not just meeting but exceeding customer expectations through creativity, sustainability, and unparalleled service. With a focus on creating memorable brand activations, Steelhead strives to make every project an opportunity for clients to Exhibit Happy®, blending environmental responsibility with exceptional customer experiences. This dedication has earned Steelhead an unwavering reputation for quality, reliability, and forward-thinking in the world of exhibits.