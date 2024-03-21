SXTC’s DYADICA Global Brand Consulting expands its DYADICA Small Business Foundation project
Small companies & non-profits need access to Brand Firepower that will take them to their Next Level. With Our Foundation's Discounted Pricing DYADICA is there to change your game.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Started 20 years ago, the DYADICA Small Business Foundation provides small business and start-ups with access to big business brand firepower at reasonable cost. With global clients including Fortune 100 and nation brands for over 30 years, DYADICA offers cutting-edge, industry-leading brand consulting, marketing and digital services worldwide. Due to the cost and resources required to provide those services, especially the people resources at the highest skill levels, small businesses traditionally have been priced-out from such tier one agencies and experts. The DYADICA Small Business Foundation was created to change such exclusion and generate access for small business and non-profits to the world’s top brand building and marketing experts and resources. The mantra behind this initiative is simple: “Small companies & non-profits need access to Brand Firepower that will take them to their Next Level. With Our Foundation's Discounted Pricing DYADICA is there to change your game.”
— Stefan Paul, CMO SXTC-DYADICA Global
SXTC-DYADICA's CMO Stefan Paul says it all came about as an effort to level the playing field for high-potential small business to compete against huge competitors with massive financial and talent resources that small business simply doesn’t have. “We kept seeing small businesses getting locked out of markets not because of the quality of their products or services, but because they just didn’t have the people with high level skillsets on their side. They were making big mistakes that held them back which really didn’t have to happen. It was very frustrating to see small companies with category-leading innovation being beaten down by inferior products from huge brands who had the know-how brand and marketing-wise. We wanted to change that.... to get in on the fight and level the playing field literally... on small businesses' side. We did and it shocked the big players," says Stefan.
Over the years, many start-ups and SME’s have gained from the DYADICA’s Foundation including UK tech startups, a local USA salsa brand, a Midwest ice cream maker, a 10 person Investment Capital Firm, non-profit Institutes in Canada, a North American life coach, a London shampoo brand, A UK hair salon brand, a USA business chamber & growth association, a regional UK electronics maker, designer clothing brands across the UK and USA, a top-rated regional radio talk-show, a regional North American book publisher, and a London high fashion jeweler. The aim is to empower community-enhancing small businesses and organisations to do great things brand and marketing-wise locally and beyond.
SXTC-DYADICA Global Brand Consulting are Brand Marketing Experts taking Startups, SME, and Fortune 100 brands to their NEXT LEVEL locally and worldwide. Founded in 1981, DYADICA is a boutique consultancy that has grown to over 5000 client engagements across hundreds of clients (including start-ups, SME, Fortune 100, and nation brands) around the globe (North America, Asia and the EMEA). DYADICA also has decades of industry-leading brand ideation via books, white papers, and articles changing the way brands think and operate with its works and constructs published in some of the world's best-known journals and newspapers, books, as well as taught in leading business schools and agency training programs globally. www.dyadica.co
