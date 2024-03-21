TransGlobal Assets Inc. Ventures into Pet Health Industry through Strategic Joint Venture

CHEYENNE, Wyo., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC: TMSH) is excited to announce a significant milestone as its wholly owned subsidiary, Better Health Sciences Inc., has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Better Health Sciences For Pets Corp., otherwise known as the Better Pets brand.



This Joint Venture agreement outlines a strategic collaboration focused on marketing and distributing new key products from Better Pets. Under the terms of the agreement, TransGlobal Assets Inc.'s subsidiary, Better Health Sciences Inc., will spearhead the marketing and distribution efforts, leveraging both existing and new channels to reach a wider audience.

Crucially, all expenses associated with marketing and distribution initiatives will be assumed by Better Health Sciences Inc., demonstrating our commitment to driving the success of this partnership. In return, revenues generated from the sale of Better Pets products will be shared on a 60/40 basis, with 60% going to Better Health Sciences, Inc.

The products offered by Better Pets are designed to cater to a broad spectrum of pet health needs, encompassing both external care, such as skin and fur health, as well as internal care aimed at enhancing the longevity and well-being of our beloved furry companions.

Ilya Strashun, the CEO of TransGlobal Assets Inc., states “This strategic collaboration not only expands TransGlobal Assets Inc.'s portfolio but also underscores our dedication to promoting the health and wellbeing of pets everywhere. We’re extremely pleased to enter the multi-billion pet health industry with the Better Pets brand.”

We invite prospective investors to delve into this transformative investment opportunity by navigating our digital domains:

www.transglobalassets.com, www.betterhealthsciences.ca, www.cannascribe.com, and www.synergyhealthservices.ca and www.betterpets.ca. These platforms reveal the exciting potential within TMSH, providing a unique vantage point into a promising future.

TransGlobal Assets Inc. is a publicly traded business holdings company that consists of: 1) Better Health Sciences, Inc. is a company that specializes in revolutionizing the health and wellness industries by offering advanced products and services. Their primary focus is on staying at the forefront of the health and wellness sectors, developing cutting-edge technologies and solutions that drive industry growth and positively impact people's lives. 2) Cannascribe Inc., on the other hand, has been operating in the medical cannabis industry since 2014. Their main objective is to assist patients in obtaining their medical licenses to produce and/or obtain medical cannabis from licensed producers (LPs). To provide the best advice and service to their patients/clients, Cannascribe Inc. has built a network across Canada. This network includes partnerships with LPs, equipment suppliers, product specialists, medical/wellness clinics, educational affiliates, as well as political and advocacy groups. 3) Synergy Health Services Inc., is a multidisciplinary Wellness Centre that provides evidence-based natural health care to clients seeking to change or improve their lives. Synergy Health Services Inc., combines traditional medical pain management with chiropractors, yoga, physiotherapy, acupuncture and massage allowing us to care for you as a whole person and not just your individual parts.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and jut uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of TransGlobal Assets, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, TransGlobal Assets, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: