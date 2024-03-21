BIXBY LAND COMPANY ANNOUNCES FOUR INTERNAL PROMOTIONS AND THE RETIREMENT OF CFO
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bixby Land Company, a capital management company, is pleased to announce the promotions of three talented individuals within the organization and the retirement of Martin T. O’Hea, the company’s Chief Financial Officer since 2010.
O’Hea has been an integral part of our team for 14 years, guiding us through periods of growth and innovation. As he embarks on a well-deserved retirement, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for his dedication and leadership and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.
The four promotions include:
1. Regina Schafnitz, formerly Senior Vice President, Finance & Accounting, has been promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer. With 22 years of experience in real estate finance, Schafnitz has consistently demonstrated exceptional financial acumen and strategic vision. In her new role, she will be responsible for leading our finance team and driving financial strategies to support our company's continued growth and success.
2. Matthew Ela, previously Executive Vice President, Operations, has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer. In his more than 11-year tenure with Bixby Land Company, Ela has consistently shown dedication and innovation. He brings a wealth of knowledge in portfolio valuation, leasing management and acquisitions, and we are confident that he will excel in his new role, contributing significantly to our company's objectives.
3. William (Bill) DeLaney, formerly Senior Director, Operations, has been promoted to Vice President, Operations.
During his tenure at Bixby Land Company, DeLaney has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment. His expertise in asset positioning, leasing, capital improvement, as well as asset and property management, will be invaluable as he takes on this new challenge, driving excellence and efficiency in his respective department.
4. Lindsey Olson, formerly Director of Asset Management and ESG Lead, has been promoted to Director, Investor Relations and ESG Lead. In her new role Olson will be focused on developing and managing current and prospective investors in addition to directing capital management growth opportunities within existing and future funds. With over 10 years of diverse experience in the commercial real estate industry she will be working to successfully drive the company’s strategic growth initiatives.
These promotions reflect Bixby Land Company's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent from within our organization. We are confident that Regina Schafnitz, Matt Ela, Bill DeLaney, and Lindsey Olson will continue to uphold our company values and contribute to our ongoing success.
About Bixby Land Company
Bixby Land Company is a leading commercial real estate owner, operator, and investment manager with over $2.1 billion of assets under management. The company develops and invests in industrial, office, and R&D properties throughout the United States. For over 125 years, Bixby Land Company has been committed to adding value for its shareholders and investors. To learn more, visit www.bixbyland.com
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Debbie Heinze at Bixby Land Company, 949-336-7028 or dheinze@bixbyland.com
Debbie Heinze
O’Hea has been an integral part of our team for 14 years, guiding us through periods of growth and innovation. As he embarks on a well-deserved retirement, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for his dedication and leadership and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.
The four promotions include:
1. Regina Schafnitz, formerly Senior Vice President, Finance & Accounting, has been promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer. With 22 years of experience in real estate finance, Schafnitz has consistently demonstrated exceptional financial acumen and strategic vision. In her new role, she will be responsible for leading our finance team and driving financial strategies to support our company's continued growth and success.
2. Matthew Ela, previously Executive Vice President, Operations, has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer. In his more than 11-year tenure with Bixby Land Company, Ela has consistently shown dedication and innovation. He brings a wealth of knowledge in portfolio valuation, leasing management and acquisitions, and we are confident that he will excel in his new role, contributing significantly to our company's objectives.
3. William (Bill) DeLaney, formerly Senior Director, Operations, has been promoted to Vice President, Operations.
During his tenure at Bixby Land Company, DeLaney has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment. His expertise in asset positioning, leasing, capital improvement, as well as asset and property management, will be invaluable as he takes on this new challenge, driving excellence and efficiency in his respective department.
4. Lindsey Olson, formerly Director of Asset Management and ESG Lead, has been promoted to Director, Investor Relations and ESG Lead. In her new role Olson will be focused on developing and managing current and prospective investors in addition to directing capital management growth opportunities within existing and future funds. With over 10 years of diverse experience in the commercial real estate industry she will be working to successfully drive the company’s strategic growth initiatives.
These promotions reflect Bixby Land Company's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent from within our organization. We are confident that Regina Schafnitz, Matt Ela, Bill DeLaney, and Lindsey Olson will continue to uphold our company values and contribute to our ongoing success.
About Bixby Land Company
Bixby Land Company is a leading commercial real estate owner, operator, and investment manager with over $2.1 billion of assets under management. The company develops and invests in industrial, office, and R&D properties throughout the United States. For over 125 years, Bixby Land Company has been committed to adding value for its shareholders and investors. To learn more, visit www.bixbyland.com
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Debbie Heinze at Bixby Land Company, 949-336-7028 or dheinze@bixbyland.com
Debbie Heinze
Bixby Land Company
+1 949-336-7028
dheinze@bixbyland.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram