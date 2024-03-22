Plan To Attend The Athens Spring Home Expo: April 5th to April 7th, 2024, At The Classic Center

Home Show 1 Home Show 1

3-Day Home Show Event Features Free Admission And Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Athens Spring Home Expo: April 5th through April 7th at the Classic Center in Athens. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the greater Athens area the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in solar, kitchen and bathroom renovations, landscaping, flooring, hot tubs and more will be participating at the Athens Home Expo.

Athens residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their patios, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Spring Home Expo. What’s more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Admission to the Athens Spring Home Expo is free. The Home Expo will be taking place on Friday April 5th, 2024 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm; on Saturday April 6th, 2024 from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday April 7th, from 11:00am to 4:00pm. The Classic Center is located at 300 N Thomas St, Athens, GA 30601. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 800-201-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Expo show.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos hosts over 70 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and more. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at https://nationwideexpos.com/



Contact Information:

Exhibiting Inquiries:

1-800-201-4663

info@nationwideexpos.com