Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Agilon Health, Inc. (AGL) Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Agilon Health, Inc. (“Agilon Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AGL). The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period and in the Company’s secondary public offering (“SPO”) materials, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information, including allegations that Agilon Health: (1) touted its purported visibility into utilization trends and medical costs; (2) failed to disclose increased medical costs that Agilon Health had incurred prior to and during the Class Period due to higher utilization of healthcare by Medicare Advantage patients; (3) falsely stated that its incurred-but-not-reported reserve was adequate; (4) falsely stated and/or made misleading statements about the effectiveness of its business model; (5) issued overly optimistic financial guidance; and (6) issued risk disclosures that were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities.



If you bought Agilon Health shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's May 2023 SPO or between January 9, 2023 and January 4, 2024, and suffered a significant loss on that investment

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 20, 2024.

