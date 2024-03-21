Exploring the Future of Health: Nutrigenomics Market Surges as Personalized Nutrition Take Center Stage |CAGR of A 17.2%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in nutrigenomics testing, and growing awareness of personalized nutrition among people across the globe are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global nutrigenomics market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, limited awareness and government regulation regarding genetic research or testing may hamper market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, the expansion of direct-to-consumer nutrigenomics services and the integration of nutrigenomics in healthcare systems are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the nutrigenomics market during the forecast period.

The global nutrigenomics market size was valued at $435.7 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Nutrigenomics is the study of understanding and identifying molecular interaction between nutrients and different dietary bioactive with the genome. Thus, this approach helps in providing better dietary regimens designed for the treatment of chronic diseases. Nutrigenomics focuses on utilizing various tools and approaches such as proteomics, bioinformatics, microarrays, genomics, and single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) to improve health status and diet.

Nutrigenomics Market Driving Factor:

Rising Health Consciousness: With growing concerns about health and wellness, individuals are seeking personalized approaches to nutrition that can address their specific health needs and genetic predispositions.

Advancements in Genomic Technologies: Technological advancements in genomics, such as next-generation sequencing and high-throughput screening, have made it more feasible and cost-effective to analyze individual genetic profiles and understand their implications on nutrition and health.

Preventive Healthcare: Nutrigenomics offers opportunities for preventive healthcare by identifying genetic susceptibilities to certain diseases and tailoring dietary recommendations to mitigate these risks, thereby reducing healthcare costs associated with treating chronic diseases.

Customized Nutrition Solutions: Nutrigenomics enables the development of personalized nutrition plans based on an individual's genetic makeup, lifestyle, and dietary preferences, leading to improved adherence and better health outcomes.

Growing Research and Investments: Increasing research activities in the field of nutrigenomics and investments by both public and private sectors are driving innovation and the development of novel products and services, expanding the market opportunities.

Regulatory Support: Regulatory support for personalized nutrition initiatives and nutrigenomics-based interventions is facilitating market growth by providing a supportive environment for product development, marketing, and commercialization.

The key segments of the nutrigenomics market typically include:

Product Type:

Nutritional Supplements

Functional Foods

Beverages

Diagnostic Kits

Others

Applications:

Obesity

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer

Diabetes

Aging

Others

Technologies:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microarray

Sequencing

Metabolomics

Others

End Users:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

These segments help in understanding the nutrigenomics market's dynamics, including demand patterns, growth opportunities, and regional variations.

Key Findings of the Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging nutrigenomics market analysis and dynamics.

Based on application, the obesity sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and also is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

Based on product, the reagents & kits sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the online platforms sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

Based on region, North America registered the highest market share in 2022 and also is projected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period

North America Market to be the Most Dominant During the Forecast Period

The nutrigenomics market in the North America region accounted for the largest share of 43.9% in 2022 and is predicted to be dominant and grow at the highest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to growing health disorders in the region. In addition, companies in North America are releasing genetic reports for their subscribers, which is contributing towards nutrigenomics research. Moreover, the presence of major nutrigenomics companies in the region is expected to generate opportunities in the nutrigenomics testing market in the coming years.

Leading Players in the Nutrigenomics market:

Nutrigenomix Inc.

Metagenics, Inc.

The Gene Box

DNA Life

GX Sciences Inc.

Genova Diagnostics

Holistic Health

Cura Integrative Medicine

Xcode Life

