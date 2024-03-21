Fenix Lighting Introduces the Fenix HM75R: The Ultimate Rechargeable Headlamp
With its compact design and balanced weight distribution, the HM75R offers comfort and stability during extended use, ensuring maximum performance when it matters most.”LITTLETON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fenix Lighting, a leading provider of premium lighting solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest breakthrough innovation: the Fenix HM75R Rechargeable Headlamp. Building upon the success of the bestselling HM65R, this new addition to the Fenix lineup offers exceptional power, versatility, and durability to meet the demands of outdoor enthusiasts and professionals alike.
The Fenix HM75R Rechargeable Headlamp takes the acclaimed features of the HM65R and amplifies them with enhanced capabilities and performance. With a staggering maximum output of 1600 lumens, this headlamp delivers exceptional brightness to illuminate even the darkest environments. Powered by both an included 18650 rechargeable li-ion battery and an included 21700 li-ion battery, the HM75R ensures extended runtimes for prolonged use in any situation.
Featuring twelve distinct lighting modes, including four spotlight levels, four floodlight levels, and three red light modes, the Fenix HM75R offers unparalleled versatility to adapt to various lighting demands. The user-friendly rotary and button combo switch make it effortless to navigate between different modes and brightness levels, providing intuitive control over the headlamp's operation.
One of the standout features of the Fenix HM75R is its innovative Power Xtend System(TM) power bank system. Equipped with an external power bank that attaches seamlessly to the headband, users can enjoy vastly longer runtimes by combining the power of both batteries simultaneously. The power bank includes a convenient belt clip attachment and an additional 3-foot cord, allowing users to wear it comfortably on their pack or belt for extended outdoor adventures.
Designed for rugged performance, the Fenix HM75R is impact resistant to 2 meters and completely waterproof, making it the ideal choice for outdoor adventures and demanding work environments. With its compact design and balanced weight distribution, the HM75R offers comfort and stability during extended use, ensuring maximum performance when it matters most.
The Fenix HM75R Rechargeable Headlamp is now available for purchase on Fenix Lighting's official website and through authorized retailers. For more information about Fenix Lighting's extensive range of premium lighting products, visit fenixlighting.com.
Fenix Lighting is the official distributor of Fenix products in the United States, dedicated to providing customers with top-quality lighting solutions for any situation. Our top-rated LED flashlights, headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights give customers a wide range of lighting devices to choose from for any situation. With a commitment to innovation, performance, and reliability, Fenix Lighting continues to set the standard for excellence.
