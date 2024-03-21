How Tuesday webinar: coastal and ocean acidification data

Our 3/19/24 “How Tuesday” provided a tour of the Portal’s coastal and ocean acidification monitoring sites maps and an overview of acidification in the Mid-Atlantic. A collection of seven acidification-related maps in the Portal’s Water Quality theme were recently expanded to include 20,000 additional sites where sampling is currently being or has been conducted recently in the region. Taken together, the maps serve as a valuable tool for the Mid-Atlantic Coastal Acidification Network (MACAN) in its goal to develop a robust network that monitors for changes to the region’s water chemistry. The webinar featured a presentation by Carly LaRoche, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Virginia in the Department of Environmental Sciences. Her current research focuses on coastal carbonate chemistry trends at the Virginia Coast Reserve Long-Term Ecological Research (LTER) site and also studies the influence of wastewater effluent on coastal acidification in Buzzards Bay, off the Massachusetts coast. Over the past year, Carly has been collaborating with MACAN and MARCO to produce a Coastal and Ocean Acidification Monitoring Inventory for the Mid-Atlantic region.

Karl Vilacoba, Mid-Atlantic Ocean Data Portal, 19 March 2024. Text and video.

