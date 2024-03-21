Governor Phil Scott Appoints Dr. Jill Bowen as Commissioner of the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Dr. Jill Bowen as commissioner of the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL) within the Agency of Human Services (AHS).

Dr. Bowen comes to Vermont from Philadelphia where she has served as commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Services (DBHIDS) for more than three years. During her tenure with DBHIDS, she led a multi-division department focused on health and wellness for those with intellectual disabilities, mental health, and substance use disorders. She also focused on supports for those impacted by healthcare disparities, trauma and those requiring integrated, cross-sector supports.

“Dr. Bowen is a proven administrator and problem solver who will bring valuable experience to the Department,” said Governor Scott. “Secretary Samuelson and I look forward to welcoming her to the role.”

“I am grateful to Governor Scott, Secretary Samuelson and the leadership of the Vermont Agency of Human Services for this opportunity to lead the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living as its commissioner. I look forward to working with the community and across agencies and I am excited to be joining the dedicated staff of DAIL in addressing the complex challenges we face. I am eager to continue the mission to make Vermont the best place in which to grow old or to live with a disability – with dignity, respect and independence – with full inclusion into the life of the community and wellness for all as our goal.”

In her career, Dr. Bowen has managed large budgets and quality improvement efforts. Drawing on her training as a clinical psychologist and her gold level Lean training, she combined clinical, fiscal and operational experience to implement system improvements. Those improvements include the transformation of Philadelphia’s mental health crisis system into a true community response approach that addresses social determinants and drivers of health (SDOH).

Prior to her work in Philadelphia, Dr. Bowen held positions in New York City, including as senior adviser for mental health with the Office of the Mayor, chief transformation officer for NYC Health + Hospitals, and as associate executive director for organizational innovation and excellence at Kings County Hospital Center.

Dr. Bowen is co-editor and co-author of the first book exclusively devoted to mental health and lean healthcare, Lean Behavioral Health. She has taught at academic institutions, presented at professional conferences and co-authored several articles over the years. She currently hosts a podcast: “Community Conversations with Dr. Jill Bowen.