AI Video Leader Vyond Deepens Investment in Chicago

CHICAGO, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyond , the leading AI video creation platform for the enterprise, today announced the expansion and relocation of its Chicago office. The company’s new location at 401 N. Morgan Street opens after a year of accelerated business and team growth, as well as continued expansion of its AI-powered video capabilities to drive new levels of engagement and business outcomes for its 20,000 customers, including 65% of the Fortune 500.

Vyond’s new Chicago office is over 6,000 square feet, double the size of its previous space at 159 N. Sangamon Street. Officially opening March 21st, the office is part of the company’s ongoing investment in Chicago’s booming startup landscape. It will staff the company’s local team, which has grown from 3 to 43 employees since Vyond first opened its Chicago office in December 2022—including sales, marketing, customer success, customer support and human resources team members. Vyond joins the building’s anchor tenant, Morgan Manufacturing, as well as restaurants Tabu and Professor Pizza, in addition to a world-class event hall and an outdoor rooftop.

“We strongly believe Chicago will only continue to grow as a leading tech hub as it has for the past decade. We’ve grown our own team rapidly in large part due to the Chicagoland area’s market of highly skilled talent,” said Gary Lipkowitz, CEO of Vyond. “At Vyond, we’re scaling the generative AI revolution for video creation. We need the right people, office space, and surrounding ecosystem to support our business and technical vision. Chicago and Fulton Market specifically have proven to be the perfect Midwestern hub to support our growing customer base here and on the East Coast.”

This expansion comes on the heels of continued innovation and investment in Vyond’s AI video creation platform. In 2023, the company launched and rapidly built out its core generative AI product, VyondGo . The enterprise-grade video maker helps teams create engaging, dynamic, customizable videos in minutes to unlock business-critical content engagement and retention at scale. The company’s growing presence in Chicago underscores the city’s role as an incubator for emerging tech and the next generation of paradigm-shifting software.

“Vyond is one of the only companies today using generative AI in enterprise SaaS to drive tangible business outcomes for customers across sectors—from financial services, to health tech, software, and beyond,” said Kevin Willer, Vyond Board Member, founding CEO of 1871 Tech and co-founder of Google Chicago. “Their local investment and growth is a feather in the cap of Chicago’s burgeoning tech hub. Vyond is emblematic of the kinds of companies that will cement our region as a destination for forward-thinking innovators for decades to come.”

Vyond is the leader in AI video creation. Over 65% of the Fortune 500, tens of thousands of businesses, and millions of end users use Vyond to transform mission-critical content into vibrant business communication that engages customers and employees, and drives positive business outcomes. Vyond is the leader in hundreds of verified customer reviews on G2, Capterra, and GetApp. The company has offices in Silicon Valley, Chicago, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Thailand.

