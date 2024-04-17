Prokofiev, Schumann and Elgar with Diana Ionescu, Matthias Manasi and the Ploiesti Philharmonic Orchestra

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging conductor Matthias Manasi makes his Ploiești Philharmonic Orchestra debut in a program that burns with radiance. The Symphony No. 1 in D major, Op. 25, also known as the "Symphonie classique" was Prokofiev's first numbered symphony. He began to compose it in 1916 and completed it on September 10, 1917. The symphony's nickname was bestowed upon it by the composer and it has remained one of his most popular works. Thematic beauty, warmth, rhythmical impulsivity, superb energy and the sense of sheer beauty emanate from Elgar's Symphony No. 1, a statement of geniality premiered shortly after the turn of the 20th century in 1908. Noblesse and romantic temperament sing through the unforgettable melodies of Schumann’s Piano Concerto.

The concert with the Ploiești Philharmonic Orchestra will take place on 18 April 2024, 7.00 pm

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1, "Symphonie classique"

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor

Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A flat major

This concert takes place at Filarmonica Paul Constantinescu

1 hour, 40 min (including intermission)



Diana Ionescu

Diana Ionescu has dedicated herself to "imposing pianisticism and mature musicality" (Musical Pointers) in interpretations of masterpieces of multiple eras, from baroque keyboard composers like Scarlatti or Bach, to the classical purity of Mozart, Schubert or Mendelssohn, and up to the greatest romantics and moderns, like Schumann, Rachmaninov, Debussy or Prokofiev.

Winner of the Grand Prize of the 2001 George Enescu International Piano Competition, and the last Romanian pianist to achieve this feat, Diana Ionescu enjoys international activity as a soloist, chamber musician, educator and festival director. She was awarded the Alexis Weissenberg Award and the Swiss Radio EWLE Award for Best Live Recording, the Second Prize at the Missouri Southern International Piano Competition USA and the Lory Wallfisch International Competition, the Glass Sellers Trophy and the First Prize at the Romantic Piano Competition London, as well as the Ambassador's Diploma for services brought to Romanian culture abroad.

Matthias Manasi

Since his acclaimed debuts at several opera houses and with several international orchestras Matthias has been one of the outstanding conductors of his generation. The German conductor Matthias Manasi was celebrated early on as a child prodigy and entered early an international career as conductor. He began to study piano at age 3 and violin at age 8 and decided to become an orchestra conductor at age 10. As a child prodigy on the piano, he started to perform as a pianist in public at age 10 and performed with various orchestras. He started to study early, at age 14 he started to study in Stuttgart with Wolfgang Bloser, at age 16 he became a student in Stuttgart in the piano class of Eta Tanay. Also in Stuttgart he then studied conducting with Thomas Ungar and piano with Andrzej Ratusiński at the Stuttgart University of Music and Performing Arts and piano with Carmen Piazzini at the Karlsruhe University of Music. From the age of 19 he started to work as a repetitor and assistant conductor at the Staatsoper Stuttgart and made his conducting debut at the age of 19 with Stravinsky's 'L'Histoire du soldat'. During his studies he was an assistant to Heinz Holliger (SWR Symphonieorchester), Manfred Honeck (Czech Philharmonic, Prague Chamber Choir, Internationale Bachakademie Stuttgart) and Miguel Angel Gómez Martinez.

He began his conducting career as a Kapellmeister at the Oper Kiel. There he conducted, among others, Die Frau ohne Schatten, Wozzeck, Die tote Stadt, Hänsel und Gretel, Die lustigen Weiber von Windsor, Das Rheingold, La Cenerentola and Turandot. He then worked as a Kapellmeister at the Oldenburgisches Staatstheater, where he conducted, among others, Götterdämmerung, Pelléas et Mélisande, Glückliche Reise and Der Wildschütz. He was, in 2000 as chief conductor of the Orchestra Camerata Italiana the youngest chief conductor in Europe, a position he left in 2013. From 2013 to 2015 he worked as a conductor at the Opera Wrocławska in Wrocław, in the season 2016/17 worked as a conductor at the Opera Poznań. Matthias Manasi was appointed music director and chief conductor of the Nickel City Opera in Buffalo, NY in 2017.

Concert engagements have taken him to the Münchner Rundfunkorchester, Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, Vantaa Symphony Orchestra Helsinki, SWR Symphonieorchester, Kazakh State Philharmonic Orchestra, Staatsorchester Braunschweig, Staatsorchester Kassel, Niedersächsisches Staatsorchester Hannover, Oldenburgisches Staatsorchester, Mecklenburgische Staatskapelle Schwerin, Slovak Sinfonietta, Orchestra Sinfonica di Roma, Romanian National Radio Orchestra Bucharest, Prague Philharmonia, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Selangor Symphony Orchestra, Montevideo Philharmonic Orchestra, Württembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen, the Milan orchestra 'I Solisti di Milano', the Nürnberger Symphoniker, Liepāja Symphony Orchestra, and with the Wiener Mozart Orchester to the Vienna Musikverein.

In recent years, he has appeared at the Polish National Opera in Warsaw, the Opera Wrocławska, the Leipzig Opera, the Opéra de Marseille, the Deutsche Oper Berlin, the Astana Opera, the Staatsoper Stuttgart, the Staatstheater Braunschweig, the Staatstheater Kassel, the Staatsoper Hannover, the Theater Bremen, the Opernhaus Halle, the State Opera Rousse and the Stadttheater Klagenfurt.

Matthias Manasi's recently conducted at the Poznań Opera (Anna Karenina, Figaro Gets a Divorce, Eugen Onegin, Boris Godunow, Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, Die Fledermaus, Halka, Carmen), at the Opera Wrocławska (Angels in America, Samson et Dalila, I Pagliacci, Cavalleria rusticana, Madama Butterfly, Paradise lost, Król Roger, Hagith, Der Rosenkavalier, Die Frau ohne Schatten, Parsifal, Der fliegende Holländer, Macbeth, Falstaff, La Traviata, Rigoletto, Giovanna d'Arco, Lucia di Lammermoor, L'elisir d'amore, Così fan tutte, Straszny dwór, Halka, Les pêcheurs de perles, Carmen, Chopin), at the Theater Bremen (Der fliegende Holländer), at the Oper Halle (Aufstieg und Fall der Stadt Mahagonny), at the State Opera Rousse (Carmen), at the Stadttheater Klagenfurt (Lulu) and at the Opera Leipzig (Das Liebesverbot).

Matthias Manasi has recorded numerous works for radio, television and is featured as conductor on commercial recordings for various labels. Most recently on April 7, 2023, his new CD with Mozart's Symphonies nos. 34, 35 & 36 with the Slovak Sinfonietta was released on the label Hänssler Classic.

https://www.romania-muzical.ro/stire/matthias-manasi-dirijeaza-orchestra-filarmonicii-din-ploieti/3784541/48/5