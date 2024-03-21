NordPass offers limited-time discounts for Premium and Family users

LONDON, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordPass, the password manager that recently won two prestigious awards, is currently offering a limited-time sale exclusively for Premium and Family plans. Internet users can now improve their online security with discounts of up to 53% on the 2-year plans and up to 38% on the 1-year subscriptions.

“In a world where cybersecurity threats are ever-present, a reliable password manager can be a helpful tool to protect your data and access generated passwords more easily. Based on our research, a single person has around 100 passwords to manage. While this quest is surely a challenging one, we provide our internet users with an easy-to-use and secure tool to store, share, manage, and autofill passwords, passkeys, and other sensitive data,” says Gediminas Brencius, the head of product growth at NordPass .

NordPass provides a range of useful features that help users manage their credentials as well as digital life management and overall security. Here are some new features that NordPass introduced to its clients in recent months:

Data Breach Scanner

The newly updated Data Breach Scanner methodically searches various databases containing leaked information, enabling monitoring and detection and alerts of breaches involving email accounts and credit card details. It identifies potential breaches, provides information on the affected accounts, and offers tailored recommendations for improving account security.

Email Masking

Email Masking allows users to generate alternative email addresses linked to their main account. These so-called email masks redirect all incoming messages to the primary email without revealing the actual address. This way, users can use different emails for different activities, such as newsletters or shopping, while keeping the primary email private. By using email masks, users can maintain control over their email addresses, also safeguarding themselves against spam and phishing. These two features are available exclusively for Premium and Family users.

