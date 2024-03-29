Global Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Propylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Propylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the propylene-petrochemicals market size is predicted to reach $140.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

The growth in the propylene-petrochemicals market is due to the growing demand for e-commerce. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest propylene-petrochemicals market share. Major players in the propylene-petrochemicals market include AGC Chemicals, BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC), China Petrochemical Corporation.

Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Segments

• By Type: Homopolymer, Copolymer

• By Application: Injection Molding, Fiber & Raffia, Film & Sheet, Blow Molding

• By End User Industry: Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Textile, Other End-Use Industries

• By Geography: The global propylene-petrochemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Propylene petrochemical is a basic versatile chemical as ethylene used in the manufacture of common household items. Propylene is a component of the addition polymer poly (propane), and it is also used in the production of epoxy propane and propanol.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Characteristics

3. Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Trends And Strategies

4. Propylene-Petrochemicals Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Size And Growth

……

27. Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

