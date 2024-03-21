Calian to Deliver Spectrum Interference Simulation Technology for the Canadian Space Agency

OTTAWA, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions has won a contract with the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to develop a spectrum interference simulation solution.



Calian’s spectrum interference simulation software will help the CSA coordinate frequency for the ongoing shared use of valuable Radio Frequency (RF) spectrum. This support will sustain the CSA's continuous missions, emphasizing current and future Earth observation endeavours. As the number of satellite constellations in Earth’s orbit continues to increase, the accompanying surge in contention for spectrum use and potential interference scenarios becomes increasingly pronounced, potentially impacting CSA’s Earth observation and scientific missions. Calian's simulation technology will equip the CSA with vital insights, enabling efficient planning and preparation to navigate the challenges presented by heightened spectral congestion.

“We are thrilled to support the CSA by providing an innovative solution to facilitate Canada’s ongoing scientific mission operations,” says Patrick Thera, President Advanced Technologies. “These missions hold critical importance in providing a unique perspective of Earth—driving leading-edge science and enabling applications and services across Canada.”

Calian’s advanced EarthMeshTM modelling software platform serves as a dynamic tool, empowering space agencies, satellite operators, and terrestrial operators to anticipate, analyze, and optimize the utilization of the RF spectrum.

“EarthMeshTM is an elastic computational engine utilized to model and analyze extensive and dynamic networks of space and ground-based assets over time and space,” explains Russ Palmer, VP of Software Defined Solutions. “The Earth’s RF spectrum is a finite resource. As orbits become more crowded, technologies like EarthMeshTM empower space agencies and satellite operators to plan and manage their missions and operations to optimize radio resource usage.”

Calian has been a leader in the provision of sophisticated ground-based solutions for the satellite industry for over 50 years. To learn more, visit Calian Advanced Technologies.

About Calian

www.calian.com

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn, stay safe and lead healthy lives with confidence. Every day, our employees live our values of customer-centricity, integrity, innovation, respect and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That’s Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing company for 40 years, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

