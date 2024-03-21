MEDIA ADVISORY: Register for the Second Annual Freedom of Mobility Forum Live Digital Debate on April 3
AMSTERDAM, March 21, 2024 – The second annual Freedom of Mobility Forum, conceived by Stellantis and facilitated by a neutral third-party, will host an open digital debate featuring an international panel of global experts on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. CEST / 8:30 a.m. EDT, to discuss the critical question:
“How will our planet accommodate the mobility needs of eight billion people?”
What to Know:
- Online research company YouGov will unveil results of an exclusive survey that aims to measure the appetite for change in mobility habits with respondents across five countries.
- Viewers will have the opportunity to interact directly with the panelists throughout the program via three dedicated Q&A sessions.
- Students from three leading universities - Brandeis University (United States), HEC Paris (France), and ENSA Kénitra (Morocco) – will challenge the debaters.
To register for the event, please use the following link: https://live.freedomofmobilityforum.org/register. For those unable to attend the live session, a recorded replay will be made available on the website.
To follow the event or share on social media, please use the hashtags: #FreedomOfMobilityForum or #FreedomOfMobility
About the Freedom of Mobility Forum
The Freedom of Mobility Forum, initiated by Stellantis and facilitated by a neutral third-party, is an international gathering of passionate problem-solvers committed to fact-based discussions that challenge the status quo, expand perspectives and identify how best to enable safe, affordable and sustainable freedom of mobility for a society facing the implications of global warming. For more information visit: freedomofmobilityforum.org.
MEDIA CONTACT: media_fom@freedomofmobilityforum.org
