Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Size, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Pharmaceutical (CMO) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The pharmaceutical (CMO) market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $298.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER L0NDON, UK, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Pharmaceutical (CMO) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CMO) market size is predicted to reach $298.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%.

The growth in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CMO) market is due to the increasing patent expiration. North America region is expected to hold the largest pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CMO) market share. Major players in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CMO) market include Lonza Group, Catalent Inc., WuXi AppTec Inc., Pfizer Inc., Recipharm AB, Almac Group, Aenova Group.

Pharmaceutical (CMO) Market Segments

• By Type: Contract Manufacturing Services, Contract Research Services

• By Research Phase: Preclinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

• By End User: Big Pharmaceutical Companies, Generic Pharmaceutical Companies, Small And Medium-Sized Pharmaceutical Companies

• Sub segments: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Manufacturing, Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development And Manufacturing, Secondary Packaging, Preclinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

• By Geography: The global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CMO) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing refers to a business that offers services for drug research and manufacturing within the pharmaceutical sector. Using CDMOs as a partner, pharmaceutical companies can outsource medication development and production. Full-service drug development and manufacturing outsourcing companies (CDMOs) can handle every stage of the process and work with clients who want to outsource specific steps in their workflow. Everything is based on the requirements of each client.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Characteristics

3. Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Size And Growth

……

27. Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

