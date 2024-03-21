Aroscop Survey Reveals 2024's Pre and Post-Budget Sentiments among Citizens in India
EINPresswire.com/ -- The presentation of the budget in the Indian parliament is a significant occasion from an economic, financial, corporate, industrial, and common man’s point of view. This budget (in Feb 2024) had the added significance that the general elections are slated to be held later in the year and the announcements were expected to be supportive of different concerns of the people.
In a bid to understand the pulse of the nation surrounding the Union Budget 2024, Aroscop undertook a comprehensive survey using their consumer insights platform - ASK1 to understand the expectations, perceptions, and reactions of Indian citizens. Spanning pre and post-budget phases, the survey studied the diverse sentiments prevailing among the populace. It provided invaluable insights into the expectations, preferences, and concerns. With a detailed analysis of over 3500 respondents, this study represents the collective voice of the Indian populace.
Summary of Survey Findings:
Pre-Budget Sentiments and Expectations:
1) The survey, conducted among a sample of 638 respondents, reveals that 56% of participants anticipate an increase in the Section 80C limit from INR 150,000, making it the most anticipated announcement.
2) A significant majority of 65% of respondents expect an increase in the tax-free limit from INR 700,000, indicating a widespread expectation among the populace.
3) There was a discernible difference in expectations between Hindi-speaking and English-speaking respondents, with 23% of Hindi-speaking participants anticipating an increase in tax slab limits.
Post-Budget Reactions:
1) Nearly 35% of respondents found the commodity-wise economic rail corridor announcement noteworthy, reflecting interest in infrastructure development.
2) The announcement of a loan of INR 1 lakh crore for sunrise domains garnered significant attention, with 38% of respondents favoring it as the most well-liked announcement, highlighting the focus on fostering innovation and growth.
3) Ayushman Bharat emerged as the top welfare program, with 33% of respondents expressing preference for its emphasis on healthcare and social welfare.
Insights on Budget Impact:
- While the retention of rates for Direct & Indirect Tax received support from 35% of respondents, concerns were expressed by nearly 43% about the impact of the interim budget on their daily lives, indicating a mix of sentiments regarding its implications.
- Over 45% of respondents anticipated negative consequences from the budget, reflecting apprehensions about its potential effects on their financial well-being and livelihoods.
These survey findings provide a detailed understanding of the sentiments and expectations surrounding the Union Budget 2024 among Indian citizens, offering valuable insights for policymakers, economists, and stakeholders across various sectors.
To access the full report, please visit here.
Arjun Som
