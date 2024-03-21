“An Enemy Like Me” Wins Reader Views Best Historical Fiction Award
Teri M. Brown’s new novel, “An Enemy Like Me,” depicts a German-American family facing discrimination, torn loyalties, and separation during World War II.CALABASH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love of country, love of family, and torn loyalties bring one German-American family into conflict with their neighbors and ultimately themselves in Teri M. Brown’s new novel “An Enemy Like Me” (ISBN: 9781639885459, Atmosphere Press 2023).
Teri M. Brown’s new novel “An Enemy Like Me,” has won the Tyler R. Tichelaar Award for Best Historical Fiction in this year’s Reader Views Literary Awards. Set just prior to and during World War II, it tells the story of the German-American Miller (once Mueller) family and the decision Jacob Miller must make to serve his country in a war against his fatherland. Alternating chapters provide us with Jacob, his wife Bonnie, and four-year-old son William’s perspectives on World War II and how they all cope with Jacob being separated from his family and with the PTSD he experiences upon his return.
The novel’s outlying parameters tell the story of Jacob’s parents as immigrants to the United States from Germany and Jacob’s son and grandchildren living well into the twenty-first century. The novel embodies how one person’s decision—whether to come to the United States, to fight in a war, or to understand and forgive someone—can have far-reaching effects that may both bless and hinder future generations. Emotions are nestled amid the story’s generational layers, making readers ponder what it means to be an American and what it means to be a family.
Tyler R. Tichelaar, winner of the 2009 Reader Views Best Historical Fiction Award for his novel “Narrow Lives” and the award sponsor since 2010, says of “An Enemy Like Me,” “Teri M. Brown has created a completely engaging novel. I read it in two days, not wanting to put it down, and became totally enmeshed in the characters and their situations. I especially felt for Jacob Miller having to decide between his family and his country and then being faced with fighting against his German cousins. The emotional conflicts the characters feel make them come to life, and I felt new appreciation for those who fought to keep the world free during World War II.”
Reader Views reviews more than 2,000 books per year by self-published and small press authors. Its Annual Literary Awards recognize the very best of these up-and-coming authors. “An Enemy Like Me” joins a series of previous historical fiction winners on such diverse topics as eighteenth-century pirates, opera composers, the Civil War, the Vietnam War, the founding of Louisiana, and witchcraft in Puritan New England.
Readers are singing the praises of “An Enemy Like Me.” Leigh Kimberly Zoby of Reader Views states, “If there was ever a book that made me want to hug and then thank a soldier it was this one.” K. C. Flinn of Readers’ Favorite calls the novel “an emotive ride filled with pain, suffering, conflict, loyalty, and love across distance and always, right at its core, the faintest flicker of continuing hope.” And Dorothy Schwab at The Grateful Reader praises it as “A heart gripping account of the unthinkable choices men and women face when deciding to serve in the military to defend their country.” Such well-deserved praise reflects why the novel is winning readers’ hearts everywhere.
About the Author
Born in Athens, Greece as an Air Force brat, Teri M. Brown came into this world with an imagination full of stories to tell. She now calls the North Carolina coast home, and the peaceful nature of the sea has been a great source of inspiration for her creativity. Teri is a wife, mother, grandmother, and author who loves word games, reading, bumming on the beach, taking photos, singing in the shower, hunting for bargains, ballroom dancing, playing bridge, and mentoring others. She is also the author of Sunflowers Beneath the Snow and Daughters of Green Mountain Gap.
“An Enemy Like Me” (ISBN: 9781639885459, Atmosphere Press, 2023) can be purchased through local and online bookstores. For more information, visit www.TeriMBrown.com. Publicity contact: www.ReaderViews.com. Review copies available upon request.
