Custody Service Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Custody Service Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $63.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%”
— The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's "Custody Service Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the custody service market size is predicted to reach $63.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%

The Business Research Company’s “Custody Service Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the custody service market size is predicted to reach $63.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%

The growth in the custody service market is due to automation and standardization. North America region is expected to hold the largest custody service market share. Major players in the custody service market include JPMorgan Chase & Co., HSBC Holdings PLC, Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, BNP Paribas, UBS AG, State Bank of India.

Custody Service Market Segments
1. By Service: Core custody services, Ancillary services, Core depository services, Other Administrative Services
2. By Type: Equity, Fixed Income, Alternative Assets, Other Types
3. By Geography: The global custody service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Custody services typically include the settlement, safekeeping, and reporting of marketable securities and cash held by customers. By lending securities to approved borrowers on a short-term basis, a customer can earn additional income on custody assets.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Custody Service Market Characteristics
3. Custody Service Market Trends And Strategies
4. Custody Service Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Custody Service Market Size And Growth
……
27. Custody Service Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Custody Service Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

