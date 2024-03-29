Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Solvent-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Solvent-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the solvent-based printing inks market size is predicted to reach $12.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.

The growth in the solvent-based printing inks market is due to the increasing textile industry. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest solvent-based printing inks market share. Major players in the solvent-based printing inks market include China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, British Petroleum PLC, Chevron Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company.

Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market Segments

• By Type: Cellulose Inks, Epoxy Inks, Vinyl Inks, Vinyl-Acrylic Inks, Polyurethane Inks

• By Printing Technology: Lithographic, Gravure, Flexographic, Screen-Printing, Letterpress, Digital, Other Printing Technologies

• By Application: Label & Packaging, Commercial Printing, Publication, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global solvent-based printing inks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Solvent-based inks are pigment inks that are mixed with volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as hydrocarbons, alcohols, ketones, esters, and others that are waterproof and ultraviolet (UV) safe. They are relatively inexpensive and enable printing on flexible, uncoated vinyl substrates, which are used to produce vehicle graphics, billboards, 3D printed objects, banners, and adhesive decals.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market Characteristics

3. Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market Trends And Strategies

4. Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market Size And Growth

……

27. Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

