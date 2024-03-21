Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platforms Market to See Exponential Growth, Generate USD 1.2 Billion Revenue by 2031

North America region was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global advanced clinical decision support platforms market.

The advanced clinical decision support platforms market size was valued at $496.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,175.0 million by 2031.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platforms Market By Type (Therapeutic, Diagnostic), By Model (Knowledge based, Non Knowledge based), By Setting (Hospitals, Ambulatory care): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031."

According to the report, the global advanced clinical decision support platforms market generated $496.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to generate $1.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The global advanced clinical decision support platforms market is being propelled by various factors such as a rise in medical errors, increased adoption of electronic health record systems, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Additionally, the surge in the number of advanced clinical decision support platforms is contributing to market growth. However, concerns regarding data security with cloud-based CDSS are impeding market expansion. Conversely, the increasing number of product launches for knowledge-based clinical decision support systems, augmented government expenditure on healthcare infrastructure development, and a rising number of hospitals are poised to create promising opportunities for the global advanced clinical decision support platforms market in the foreseeable future.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒌𝒏𝒐𝒘𝒍𝒆𝒅𝒈𝒆-𝒃𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒓𝒖𝒍𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒐𝒐𝒔𝒕

The knowledge-based segment dominated the global advanced clinical decision support platforms market in 2021, capturing over four fifths of the market share, and it is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, this segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031, driven by an increase in the introduction of products for knowledge-based clinical decision support systems. Additionally, the report assesses the non-knowledge-based segment.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒉𝒐𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

In terms of setting, the hospitals segment accounted for over three-fourths of the global advanced clinical decision support platforms market in 2021 and is anticipated to continue leading throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is forecasted to experience the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031, attributed to increased government spending on healthcare infrastructure development and the growing number of hospitals. The report also examines the ambulatory care segment.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒑𝒆𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒄 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

In terms of type, the therapeutic segment dominated the global advanced clinical decision support platforms market in 2021, representing almost three-fifths of the market share, and it is poised to sustain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. Additionally, this segment is anticipated to observe the most rapid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031, driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the heightened adoption of advanced clinical decision support platforms for therapeutic applications. The report also addresses the diagnostic segment.

𝑵𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝑨𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂 𝒕𝒐 𝒂𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒆𝒗𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒓𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒖𝒆 𝒃𝒚 2031

In terms of regional analysis, North America emerged as the largest market in 2021, representing nearly half of the global advanced clinical decision support platforms market. This growth can be attributed to an increase in the number of key players manufacturing advanced clinical decision support platforms and advancements in digital healthcare technology. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to lead in terms of revenue and exhibit the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is fueled by increased government expenditure on healthcare sector development, a rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders, and an increase in the elderly population. The report also delves into the regions of Europe and LAMEA.

𝑳𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔:

Wolters Kluwer

IBM Watson Health

Veradigm Inc.

NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Oracle Corporation

Meditech

Epic Systems Corporation

Zynx health

Relx Group

