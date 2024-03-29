Biostimulants Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Biostimulants Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The biostimulants market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Biostimulants Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the biostimulants market size is predicted to reach $5.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%.

The growth in the biostimulants market is due to the growth of sustainable agriculture. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest biostimulants market share. Major players in the biostimulants market include Bayer AG, UPL, Adama Ltd., Syngenta, Novozymes A/S, Haifa Group, American Vanguard Corporation, Lallemand, Inc., FMC Corporation.

Biostimulants Market Segments

• By Chemical Origin: Natural Biostimulants, Biosynthetic Biostimulants

• By Active Ingredient: Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Amino Acids, Protein Hydrolysates, Seaweed Extracts, Other Active Ingredients

• By Category: Application: Foliar, Soil, Seed

• By Geography: The global biostimulants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Biostimulants are substances or microorganisms that enhance plant growth when applied in small amounts by increasing the nutrient absorbency rate of plants without any adverse effect on the plants. It improves plant tolerance to biotic stress while also increasing crop productivity.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Biostimulants Market Characteristics

3. Biostimulants Market Trends And Strategies

4. Biostimulants Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Biostimulants Market Size And Growth

……

27. Biostimulants Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Biostimulants Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

