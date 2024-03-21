Application Container Market Share reach at $8,202 million by 2025: Industry Overview and Forecast

Application Container Market Research

The application container market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue expanding in the foreseeable future.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global application container market was estimated at $698 million in 2016 and is anticipated to hit $8.20 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 31.8% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning stratagems, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and fluctuating market trends.

The surge in popularity of application container technology over virtual machines and rise in the adoption of cloud-based computing systems in organizations drive the growth of the global application container market. At the same time, security risks associated with the application container technology impede the growth to a certain extent. Nevertheless, the surge in the trend of taking recourse to the Internet of Things (IoT) among end-users is expected to create an array of opportunities in the near future.

Application containerization serves as an OS-level virtualization technique, allowing the deployment and operation of distributed applications without the need to launch an entire virtual machine (VM) for each app. The adoption of this technology has steadily risen, particularly with the increasing use of multitenancy and cloud management platforms.

The application container market pertains to the industry involved in the development, deployment, and management of software applications using containerization technology. Application containers are a form of lightweight, OS-level virtualization that enables the packaging of an application and its dependencies into a single, portable unit. This approach allows for efficient and consistent deployment across different computing environments, such as on-premises servers, cloud platforms, and hybrid infrastructures.

The market encompasses a range of products, services, and solutions aimed at facilitating the creation, orchestration, monitoring, and scaling of containerized applications. Key components include containerization platforms, orchestration tools (like Kubernetes), container registries, monitoring solutions, and related services such as consulting, training, and support. The application container market addresses the evolving needs of organizations seeking to modernize their IT infrastructure, accelerate software delivery, improve resource utilization, and achieve greater agility and scalability in their application development and deployment processes.

The outbreak of COVID 19 is likely to augment the demand for productivity applications as the remote workforce swells up. Collaborative application vendors are looking forward to making minor adjustments and doling out the premium version through a minimum-price subscription model. Overall, the global application container market is expected to will pose only marginal growth.

The market is segmented based on the deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

Based on deployment model, on-premise segment dominated the global market in 2016, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to high adoption of on-premise application containers among the heavily regulated industries due to the need of to control data and document processes. Furthermore, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of hybrid cloud computing model among the end users, which used a blend of public and private cloud solutions.

• Based on organization size, the report further divides the market into SMEs and large enterprises.

• Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into IT & telecom, government, healthcare, BFSI, retail, and education.

• Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global application container market report include CA Technologies, Red Hat, Inc., Mesosphere, Inc., Google, Inc., Docker Inc., IBM Corporation, Joyent, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Rancher Labs, Inc., and Amazon Web Services, Inc. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to corroborate their stand in the industry.

The report centers its attention on the market's potential for growth and its constraints, drawing insights from an analysis of regional trends within the application container market. It offers a comprehensive examination through Porter’s Five Forces analysis within the industry, aiming to discern the effects of diverse factors including the bargaining power of suppliers, the level of competition among competitors, the threat posed by new entrants, the possibility of substitutes emerging, and the bargaining power held by buyers. Together, these factors shape and influence the anticipated expansion of the global application container market size throughout the forecast period.

