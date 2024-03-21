Sodium Nitrate Market 2021-2030: Future Outlook, Industry Share, Global Trends And Key Players Analysis

Sodium Nitrate Market 2024-2033: Future Outlook, Industry Share, Global Trends And Key Players Analysis

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently issued a report titled "Sodium Nitrate Market," providing a comprehensive analysis of the global sodium nitrate industry. According to the report, the market was valued at $80.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $125.1 million by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The global sodium nitrate market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of surgeries, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer, and growth in the geriatric and preterm infant populations. However, the presence of stringent regulatory frameworks and the high cost of technologically advanced patient warmers act as restraints. Nonetheless, the introduction of new technologically advanced patient warmers is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Overview of Sodium Nitrate

Sodium nitrate finds widespread application in various industries. It is commonly used as an active additive in black powder for pyrotechnics and smoke bombs due to its cost-effectiveness and stability. Additionally, sodium nitrate accelerates the burning capability of combustible materials, making it ideal for use in solid rocket propellants and other explosives. Moreover, there is a rising demand for industrial-grade sodium nitrate in glass production, where it is used in the two-stage production process of chemically stable and high-strength glasses.

Segment Analysis

Grade: The industrial-grade segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global sodium nitrate market. This segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030. The affordability, non-toxicity, non-poisonous nature, and stability of sodium nitrate make it an ideal compound for the production of smoke bombs and solid rocket propellants.

End Use: The chemicals & agrochemicals segment held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to around two-thirds of the global sodium nitrate market. This segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. Sodium nitrate is extensively used as a fertilizer in this segment to supply the proper amount of nitrogen to plant roots and vascular systems.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, dominated the market in 2020, collectively holding nearly two-fifths of the global sodium nitrate market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030, driven by the extensive use of sodium nitrate in strengthening textile products through immersion in sodium nitrate baths.

Key players in the global sodium nitrate market include:

UNE Industries Ltd.

AG CHEMI Group s.r.o

Alfa Aesar

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

American Elements

BASF SE

Hach

Aldebaran Sistemas

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Pon Pure Chemicals Group

