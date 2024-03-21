Process Water Treatment Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Research And Forecast 2030

Process Water Treatment Market to Garner $520.4 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 7.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a comprehensive report titled "Process Water Treatment Market," offering insights into the global industry landscape. According to the report, the global process water treatment industry reached a valuation of $263.1 billion in 2020 and is forecasted to attain $520.4 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Factors such as escalating demand for clean water across various end-use industries, increased industrial water discharge, and mounting pollution caused by the disposal of industrial waste, alongside significant growth and investment in the industrial sector, are driving the expansion of the global process water treatment market. However, the presence of alternative water treatment methods poses a challenge to market growth. Conversely, the surge in demand from emerging economies presents promising opportunities for market players in the future.

Process Water Overview

Process water is utilized in various manufacturing processes, encompassing functions like boiler make-up water, cooling tower make-up water, coating and plating, rinsing and spraying, washing, and others. Groundwater or municipal supplies often contain dissolved minerals that can adversely affect product quality and increase manufacturing costs.

Leading Segment

Among the various technologies employed in process water treatment, the distillation segment held the largest market share in 2020, comprising nearly one-tenth of the global market. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, driven by government encouragement and stringent regulations pertaining to wastewater discharge. The report provides detailed analysis across segments including activated carbon filters, chlorination, electrodeionization, ion exchange, microfiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and others.

Key Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the global process water treatment market include:

Advantage Engineering, Inc.

BWT

DuPont

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Lenntech B.V.

Pentair Plc.

Samco Technologies, Inc.

Spirax Sarco Limited

SUEZ

Water Professionals

Yasin Porozheh Company

These companies are implementing various strategies to strengthen their market presence and cater to the evolving needs of consumers.

Regional Insights

In terms of regional dominance, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, accounted for the largest market share in 2020, collectively representing nearly one-third of the market. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, driven by increased demand from municipal, industrial, and other end-users. Meanwhile, the North American market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

